800 students, including primary school pupils, fined or prosecuted for vaping offences in 2022

SINGAPORE – Eight hundred students, ranging from primary-school age to those enrolled in institutes of higher learning (IHLs), were prosecuted or fined in 2022 for vaping offences even as concerns grow over the rising popularity of electronic cigarettes.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the Ministry of Education (MOE) had referred the students to the authority, adding that some were fined. Those caught buying, using or owning a vaporiser can be fined up to $2,000 per offence.

When contacted, MOE said the students are from primary schools to the autonomous universities, but declined to provide a breakdown.

Fewer than 50 students from schools and IHLs were referred to HSA for vaping offences before 2020, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said in Parliament earlier in October.

He also said the Government and health agencies are concerned about the vaping situation, not just among students but in the wider community.

A spokesman for HSA said it is working together with the Ministry of Health and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in using legislation, enforcement, public education and counselling to tackle the possession and use of vaporisers among students.

“Students caught using or possessing e-vaporisers will be required to attend cessation programmes arranged by HPB and schools.

“Recalcitrant offenders may also be referred by the schools to HSA for further action, such as composition fines or prosecution,” added the spokesman.

Although there has been a ban on e-cigarettes or vaporisers since Feb 1, 2018, a total of 4,916 people were caught in 2022 for using and possessing vaporisers, up from 4,697 the previous year and 1,266 in 2020.

HSA said in September that 18 people were convicted between April and August 2023 for selling vaporisers and related components, with total fines levied against them amounting to $153,000.

Those caught importing, distributing or selling such products face fines of up to $10,000, and a jail sentence of up to six months or both for the first offence.

Given warning

A discipline master with an IHL who declined to be named said students caught for their first offence are usually given a warning. The school will also send a letter to their parents.

The students will be made to pick up discarded vaporisers or cigarette butts on the school premises.

He said the school he works at referred a student in 2021 to HSA after he was caught a second time. The student was fined $300.

“The number of students caught vaping each month has not improved. Now, they hide the vaporisers in false ceilings or behind mirrors in the toilets close to the classrooms,” said the discipline master, who added that teachers now conduct random checks on students.