askST: What are the dangers of vaping?

SINGAPORE - Vaping is illegal in Singapore, with the possession, use and purchase of electronic vaporisers, or vapes, and their related products banned in Singapore since February 2018.

The authorities have been clamping down on these electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), targeting both importers and resellers, as well as users.

But latest figures from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) indicate that the use of vapes is on the rise here, with almost four times the number of people caught in 2022 for using and possessing e-cigarettes compared with in 2020.

The Straits Times looks at the dangers of vaping, the penalties when caught, and the latest actions by the authorities.

Q: What is vaping?

A: A vape is an electronic device that works by heating up a liquid to turn it into a vapour that is then inhaled. It is also referred to as an e-cigarette, e-vaporiser or electronic nicotine delivery system.

The liquid is referred to as an e-liquid or juice.

Vapes usually consist of a cartridge that holds the e-liquid, a heating coil also known as an atomiser, sensors that detect when the user inhales and turns the device on, and a battery.

Vape cartridges are sometimes replaceable, and are also referred to as pods.

Q: What chemicals are commonly found in vapes?

A: The e-liquid in vapes usually contains nicotine, flavouring and vitamin E acetate. Nicotine is an addictive substance, and is also found in traditional cigarettes.

The flavouring, which is not vetted by the health authorities here, can sometimes release cancer-causing agents such as formaldehyde and benzene when heated.

Vitamin E, in and of itself, is not harmful. But Vitamin E acetate, which is used as an additive in e-liquids, can cling to lung tissue when inhaled. Its full effect is still being studied.

Heavy metal particles such as tin, lead and nickel have been found in vapes, and are believed to be a result of the heating mechanism. When inhaled, these can cause respiratory diseases, according to the HealthHub website.

Some vape liquids also contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which are derived from the cannabis plant.

THC is the main psychoactive substance in cannabis that causes users to feel “high”, and is listed as a Class A controlled drug in Singapore.

CBD is a core chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It does not cause the same “high” as THC, and can be found in a limited number of pharmaceutical products.