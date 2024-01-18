Transport Minister S. Iswaran arrives at State Courts six months after arrest by CPIB

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who was arrested in July 2023 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), arrived at the State Courts at about 8am on Jan 18.

He arrived with his legal team, which includes Senior Counsel Davinder Singh from Davinder Singh Chambers, and did not comment when The Straits Times approached him.

The prosecution team is led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng.

Mr Iswaran, 61, was arrested by CPIB on July 11, 2023, following its investigation into a separate matter. He was then released on bail.

He was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until investigations were completed.

His monthly pay was reduced to $8,500 until further notice, and he continues to draw his MP allowance.

On Jan 9, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing provided an update in response to a parliamentary question.

He said the CPIB has completed its investigation into Mr Iswaran and the matter was before the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC has the prosecutorial discretion to decide whether a person is charged and the charge on which he is prosecuted.