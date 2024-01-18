Iswaran charged 6 months after CPIB arrest: How the case unfolded

SINGAPORE - Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges on Jan 18, including for allegedly receiving tickets from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng to shows such as Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

This comes six months after he was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in 2023.

This is what we know so far:

May 29, 2023

The CPIB alerts Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to information concerning then Transport Minister S. Iswaran. The bureau came across the information while looking into a separate matter.

July 5

The CPIB director briefs PM Lee on the bureau’s findings and seeks to open formal investigations and to interview Iswaran.

July 6

PM Lee gives his approval for a formal investigation.

July 11

Iswaran is arrested.

Mr Ong Beng Seng, founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, is also arrested in relation to the case. Both men are released on bail.

July 12

CPIB releases a statement saying that Iswaran is “assisting with investigations”. The matter is made public for the first time.

PM Lee says in a separate statement that he had instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the CPIB investigation is completed. He announces that Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.