Wanted: Medical escorts to help the elderly get around

SINGAPORE - Imagine you’re an elderly resident who is overdue for cataract surgery on your eye.

You want to undergo the procedure, but you have a problem: if it requires anesthesia or sedation, how will you get home if your family members are busy at work?

Here’s where medical escorts like Madam Maria Mohamed come in.

The 56-year-old, who works with Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA), said: ”I always regard my clients as my own folks or next of kin. Sometimes they can be difficult, but we all grow old one day, and we may be the same.”

Medical escorts like her are increasingly important amid Singapore’s greying society. They pick up the elderly right at their doorsteps, stay with them throughout their appointments, and bring them back home safely. They are provided by voluntary welfare organisations, social enterprises and private companies.

Madam Maria has seen a surge in demand since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

“It was quieter during the pandemic as the seniors were staying at home,” she said. “Now, many are seeing the doctor again and need our help.”

Currently, there are 13 Medical Escort and Transport (MET) service providers which receive subvention from the Ministry of Health (MOH), said its spokesperson. These service providers are subject to service requirements, such as those pertaining to safety and training for their staff and volunteers.

MOH added that the utilisation rate of MET services has increased gradually over the years, with an average of about 2,800 trips made per month in 2022.

“This is likely due to an ageing population, and the associated increase in the number of seniors with health conditions who require regular medical follow-ups,” the MOH spokesperson said.

“To provide more convenience for patients, public healthcare institutions are expanding the use of telehealth where appropriate, and bringing healthcare services into the community, closer to where patients reside.”

HWA’s senior manager Simon Ching said there has been an increase in referrals from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) over the years due to Singapore’s ageing population.

By 2030, one in four citizens here will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six currently.

“Unfortunately, we sometimes have to turn down some referrals due to our limited assets and manpower,” he said.