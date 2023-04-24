Wanted: Medical escorts to help the elderly get around

SINGAPORE - Imagine you’re an elderly resident who is overdue for cataract surgery on your eye.
You want to undergo the procedure, but you have a problem: if it requires anesthesia or sedation, how will you get home if your family members are busy at work?
Here’s where medical escorts like Madam Maria Mohamed come in.
The 56-year-old, who works with Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA), said: ”I always regard my clients as my own folks or next of kin. Sometimes they can be difficult, but we all grow old one day, and we may be the same.”
Medical escorts like her are increasingly important amid Singapore’s greying society. They pick up the elderly right at their doorsteps, stay with them throughout their appointments, and bring them back home safely. They are provided by voluntary welfare organisations, social enterprises and private companies.
Madam Maria has seen a surge in demand since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
“It was quieter during the pandemic as the seniors were staying at home,” she said. “Now, many are seeing the doctor again and need our help.”
Currently, there are 13 Medical Escort and Transport (MET) service providers which receive subvention from the Ministry of Health (MOH), said its spokesperson. These service providers are subject to service requirements, such as those pertaining to safety and training for their staff and volunteers.
MOH added that the utilisation rate of MET services has increased gradually over the years, with an average of about 2,800 trips made per month in 2022.
“This is likely due to an ageing population, and the associated increase in the number of seniors with health conditions who require regular medical follow-ups,” the MOH spokesperson said.
“To provide more convenience for patients, public healthcare institutions are expanding the use of telehealth where appropriate, and bringing healthcare services into the community, closer to where patients reside.”
HWA’s senior manager Simon Ching said there has been an increase in referrals from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) over the years due to Singapore’s ageing population.
By 2030, one in four citizens here will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six currently.
“Unfortunately, we sometimes have to turn down some referrals due to our limited assets and manpower,” he said.
HWA’s MET service, started in Nov 2014, supports the frail or home-bound seniors so that they can continue to live in the community. It serves the central region of Singapore with six vans and 10 medical escorts. The rates depend on subsidy guidelines, said Mr Ching.
Some of the clients live alone. Others have family or primary caregivers who are not available, or are unable to accompany and care for them throughout the trip.
A former airport passenger service officer, Madam Maria started working as a medical escort from 2016. She handles one or two assignments daily on Mondays to Fridays, and earns about $1,700 monthly.
The first impression is most important, said Madam Maria, who will always greet her clients with a smile. For those who are fussy, complain a lot, or lose their patience while waiting to see the doctor, she will chat with them or offer a drink.
“They are sick, they may be in pain or they are feeling stressed about their medical condition,” the grandmother of five said.
HWA’s medical escorts are full-time employees and mostly female between 38 and 60 years old. No special medical knowledge is required, as training is provided in areas like basic wheelchair transfer, securement of wheelchairs when on board the bus, and operating the hydraulic lift.
There are also freelancers who advertise their service on sites like Caregiver Asia, charging from $16 to $25 per hour excluding transport.
Many do not have prior experience, and provide other services like babysitting, pet sitting and home cooking for the elderly.
Like HWA, other service providers have seen a spike in demand for medical escorts.
Ms Wong Li Peng, deputy group head of Touch Elderly Group of Touch Community Services, said its MET trips rose 15 per cent from 6,933 in 2021 to 8,004 in 2022. She expects the demand to further increase with the rapidly ageing population.
The not-for-profit organisation has a team of eight medical escorts comprising three male and five female staff, serving clients in the central and western regions. They are all full time staff aged from 42 to 65 years old. Fees are subsidised and subjected to means testing.
“Due to the strong demand for MET services, we are currently operating at full capacity,” she said. “We are utilising other resources other than our own vans, such as taxis and private hire cars. We are also tapping on our pool of volunteer befrienders to help meet these escort needs.”
Ms Gillian Tee, chief executive officer and co-founder of care services provider Homage, has also seen a rising need for medical escorts.
Homage’s medical escort service rates start from $21 per hour. It employs over 10,000 Care Pros (CPs) on both a freelance and full-time basis.
Currently, 70 per cent of its CPs are women. They are aged from 18 to over 60, with a majority between 25 and 50. Besides the healthcare sector, many of them hail from other sectors like finance, hospitality, food & beverage and human resources.
The pool of all-local CPs understand the cultural norms here, and can speak a common language or dialect with the care recipients and their families, Ms Tee said.
“We actively employ mid-career switchers who are keen to be part of the eldercare community. By providing flexible work arrangements, we cater to individuals who may not be able to commit to full-time roles, but have the heartbeat, motivation and skill sets to deliver care,” she added.
One of them is 31-year-old nurse Natasha Said, who joined Homage as a freelance CP in 2016. She has seen not just a growing need for medical escorts, but a rising awareness of such a service.
“While some may think that this is a quick job, it can take the whole day as the journey from home to the medical facility takes time. In addition, waiting at the clinic can drag on for a few hours on busy days even if an appointment has been booked,” she said.
Ms Foo Fang Fang, 32, has been engaging Homage’s medical escort service since 2021 for her elderly mother, who has a number of medical appointments and needs monthly injections.
“For my mum, the most challenging part would be the commute to the medical institute and navigating around the hospital,” she said.
Homage also provides other services such as home nursing, home rehabilitation and assistance with daily living including eating, bathing, getting dressed, toileting, transferring and continence. Home medical services were also launched during the pandemic.
Said Ms Tee: “With new policies such as Healthier SG and more conversations around preventative care for our ageing population, we expect to continue seeing growing demand across all our home- and community-based care services.”