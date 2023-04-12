Making a medical appointment or looking for a job? Helpline run by seniors, for seniors, looks to expand

SINGAPORE - Repairing appliances, looking for a job, making medical appointments, requesting for medical escorts, house cleaning, and learning how to better use their smartphones.

These are just some of the myriad of reasons why seniors have been calling up ACES Care HelpLife, a helpline for seniors manned by senior volunteers, at 6797 6797.

Since it was launched in June 2022 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the helpline by charity ACES Care has received 1,734 calls from 573 unique callers aged 60 to 85 years old, with an even gender distribution between men and women.

Although Teck Ghee remains the pilot constituency for the helpline, callers come from all around Singapore have approached it for real-time assistance Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. More than half, or 56 per cent of the callers, have been from outside Ang Mo Kio GRC.

In response to the growing need for such a helpline as more seniors age in place, it plans to expand the initiative across the island by 2024 to help more seniors, project director Loh Wee Hiang told The Straits Times.

For a start, it is expanding the service to other areas in Ang Mo Kio GRC. Training for Kebun Baru volunteers will start this month.

“Although there is a very comprehensive eco-system in Singapore to help seniors lead healthier, more active, more confident and anxiety-free lives, it is often the ‘softer’ needs that leave them feeling helpless, isolated and lonely,” Mr Loh said.

These include hearing a friendly voice, sharing their anxieties, and asking for advice.

Manned by about 30 senior volunteers called ACES HelpLife agents, what Mr Loh calls a “dual-pronged” initiative also presents meaningful opportunities for seniors who have time on their hands to help their peers.

They are given two and a half days of training on how to handle calls, identify scams, listen, respond to elderly healthcare needs, and some counselling skills. They are also equipped with a laptop and earpiece, and given IT training on how to use the required software.

The volunteers are all aged above 55, with the oldest at 78 years old. Most of them live around Ang Mo Kio GRC, and work on a rotating shift of three hours per day - 9 am to 12 noon, 11.30am to 2.30 pm and 2 pm to 5pm, five days per week.

Though they are not salaried employees, they are given an honorarium of $5 per hour for their time. The trained volunteers can take calls from the comfort of their homes, but most work at the centre at Block 414, Ang Mo Kio.

Depending on each senior’s request, the volunteers will connect them with service providers and partners like the Housing & Development Board, town councils, the Silver Generation Office and other hotline services.