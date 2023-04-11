Economic burden and societal fractures could arise from ageing population, says new NUS book

SINGAPORE - To avoid the grim reality of an ageing population where escalating healthcare costs burden the economy, and societal fractures arise from competing needs across age groups, everyone needs to have the right mindset.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that individuals must embrace ageing positively, families must connect and engage with seniors at home, and employers need to support older workers and tap their experience and value.

As a society, Singapore must also strengthen the culture of respect towards seniors by understanding and valuing them, and by avoiding stereotypes that are hurtful and self-limiting, he said.

To do all this, the Government will take the lead in three key areas, said Mr Lee, who was speaking at the launch of a book titled Singapore Ageing: Issues and Challenges Ahead. The launch was held at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House at the National University of Singapore.

The potential grim scenario was described in the book edited by Dr S. Vasoo, Associate Professor Bilveer Singh and Associate Professor Srinivasan Chokkanathan, who are from NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

Mr Lee said: “In Singapore, we are determined not to go in this direction. But avoiding it will take a whole of society effort, and everyone having the right mindset.”

He said the first step to avoid such a scenario is to raise retirement and re-employment ages in step with demographic trends, as many older Singaporeans want to keep active and continue working and contributing.

In July 2022, the retirement age was raised to 63 while the re-employment age was raised to 68. Both will be raised by 2030 to 65 and 70 respectively.

The second step is to continue ensuring retirement adequacy.

“We’ve been regularly updating our Central Provident Fund schemes so that they remain fit for purpose, in line with rising life expectancy and changing needs,” said Mr Lee.

For example, in 2009 CPF Life was introduced to provide people with the assurance of a monthly income for life, while in 2023, changes were introduced to raise the CPF monthly ceiling for all and CPF contribution rates for senior workers.

CPF is complemented by schemes such as Workfare, which supports lower-wage workers, and Silver Support, which gives cash payouts to seniors with low or no incomes during their working years.

The third step is to strengthen the healthcare system to meet the increasing demand of an ageing population.

“With Healthier SG, we are shifting decisively towards preventive care to reduce the disease burden for Singaporeans. If Singaporeans can stay healthier for longer, it will help to lighten the load on our healthcare system,” said Mr Lee.