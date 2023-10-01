UOB warns against fake Taylor Swift meet-and-greet invites circulating

SINGAPORE – Those who hold accounts with UOB and make use of the bank’s digital banking capabilities may have noticed a new scam alert since Friday.

The alert warns against a fake invitation to a meet-and-greet session with American pop star Taylor Swift when she is in town for The Eras Tour, held from March 2 to 4, and 7 to 9, 2024.

Reminding its customers to check with official sources when in doubt, UOB stressed on its website that the invitation was fake and not issued by the bank.

Instead, it listed three steps that customers could undertake to protect themselves, with the first crucial step being to avoid clicking on links provided in “unsolicited SMSes and e-mails”.

This was followed by verifying information with the bank’s official website or sources.

Lastly, UOB added: “Never disclose your personal or internet banking details and one-time passwords to anyone.”

The bank’s warning against scams comes amid a recent spate of malware scams that have affected Android users.

In such cases, users typically download third-party apps after being directed to do so by scammers, who can then siphon money from their bank accounts without the victims’ knowledge.

During the first half of 2023, there have been more than 750 victims of such scams, with the total losses amounting to at least $10 million.