Taylor Swift's concert film scores a worldwide release

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide... ” the Anti-Hero singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

Previously, Swift had said the movie, called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would only be released in North America.

The singer’s film provides movie theatre chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Swift’s film is expected to collect between US$96 million and US$145 million (S$130 million and S$200 million) at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner’s Eras film rivalled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

Adult tickets for Swift’s documentary cost US$19.89 each, a nod to Swift’s 1989 album. Children’s tickets will cost US$13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

On Nov 1, 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour – 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates. REUTERS