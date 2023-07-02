Ultra-processed food may be linked to poorer mental, physical health: Study

SINGAPORE – Heavy consumption of soft drinks, packaged snacks, canned meat and mass-produced bread could increase the risk of depression, according to a new study.

Researchers from Deakin University’s Food and Mood Centre in Australia have discovered that indulging in ultra-processed food (UPF) likely increases the risk of depression, particularly among people whose daily diet comprises more than 30 per cent of UPF.

The January study of 23,299 patients in Melbourne found that those with a higher dependence on UPF suffered increased odds of elevated psychological distress and are at an increased – by as much as 23 per cent – risk of mental illnesses.

The peer-reviewed research paper, published in the Journal Of Affective Disorders in May, said poor diversity of gut microbiota, a system of microorganisms in a person’s intestines which helps digestion and immunity, and a diet high in sugar were contributing factors.

Promises Healthcare nutritionist and therapist Teo Kiok Seng agreed with the findings, saying that excessive consumption of UPF often leads to chronic low-grade inflammation.

“Chronic low-grade inflammation damages healthy cells, tissues and organs in the body, which increases the risk of chronic diseases and depression,” she said, adding that when “our mood is affected as a result of blood sugar fluctuations, we become easily nervous or angry”.

It is difficult for many to not reach for that bag of chips, stack of crackers or cup noodles when supermarkets fill the aisles with these ready-to-eat items, and places of work stack the pantry the same way.

The habit of making less healthy food choices out of convenience results in weight gain and bad cardio-metabolic outcomes such as insulin resistance, type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

A cross-sectional study of more than 2,000 respondents in Singapore by the Singapore Food Agency’s National Centre for Food Science between October and December 2020 found that gender, age, ethnic group, housing and health status contributed to differences, to varying extents, in the consumption of processed food groups, with ethnicity being the key factor in driving the variations.

Assistant Professor Ian Ang from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore said there is a need for further studies to determine the true nature of the relationship between UPF and mental health.

He suggested that people with mental health issues turn to UPF because “it’s either convenient or delicious and may bring them (instant) joy. Or it may be that people with less time or those with more stress have mental health issues”.

Research worldwide has consistently demonstrated that a high intake of UPF is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

An experiment was conducted at the start of 2023 by scientists from King’s College London for BBC documentary Panorama on identical twins Aimee and Nancy, 24.

One twin ate only ultra-processed food and the other raw or low-processed foods with the same amount of calories and macronutrients.

After two weeks, results showed that the twin who ate only UPF gained weight, had worsened blood sugar levels and an increase in blood fat levels. The other twin was slimmer and had better blood results.