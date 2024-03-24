Two vehicles catch fire in separate incidents on March 23

SINGAPORE – Two vehicles caught fire in separate incidents on March 23, with both taking place along expressways.

The first took place on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), where a car caught fire at about 3.40pm.

A video on Facebook group Roads.sg shows the car being engulfed in bright orange flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire along the PIE towards Changi, after the Paya Lebar Road exit, at about 3.40pm.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, was extinguished using two water jets, said SCDF.

About an hour later, a recycling truck also caught fire, this time on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

A video of the truck on the same Facebook group shows the front of the vehicle in flames, with a huge cloud of smoke above it.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire along the BKE towards the PIE, before the Kranji Expressway exit, at about 4.50pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment and the contents in the truck’s rear compartment, and was extinguished using a water jet and a compressed air foam jet.

There were no reported injuries in both instances, and the cause of the fires is under investigation.