Two taken to hospital after motorbike catches fire in accident with two cars on ECP

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist and his 22-year-old female pillion were conscious when taken to hospital. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Ang Qing
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 08:50 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 08:31 PM

SINGAPORE – Two people in their 20s were taken to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on was involved in an accident with two cars and caught fire at about 9am on Feb 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, after the Bedok South Avenue 1 exit.

Land Transport Authority traffic marshals put out the fire using dry powder extinguishers prior to the SCDF’s arrival.

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist and his 22-year-old female pillion were conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said.

They were taken separately to Singapore General Hospital and Raffles Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Additional reporting by Kolette Lim
More On This Topic
Fatal road accidents up in 2023; Traffic Police to raise demerit points for some offences
Ground assessment done at accident hot spots, say TP and LTA after recent cases claimed young lives

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top