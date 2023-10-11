Two therapeutic gardens in northern S’pore open in Yishun, Sembawang

SINGAPORE – People living in the northern part of Singapore can now enjoy their own green wellness spaces.

Two therapeutic gardens in the north opened in Yishun Pond Park and Sembawang Park on Wednesday, each with unique features designed to meet the needs of different users, such as seniors, outpatients and children with special needs.

A third new garden opened in Sun Plaza Park in Tampines, bringing the total number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to 13.

The 1,900 sq m garden at Yishun Pond Park, located next to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), has features such as a wheelchair-accessible exercise bridge, therapy stairs and a three-generational fitness corner.

It offers therapeutic horticulture and rehabilitative activities, suitable for both general visitors and outpatients.

The National Parks Board (NParks) consulted KTPH before building the garden.

KTPH rehabilitation services senior physiotherapist Muhammad Jazimin Haron said: “Our hospital believes strongly in keeping our patients and population in the north healthy in the community, and empowering them to become active participants of their own well-being. We see this therapeutic garden as a natural extension of our hospital space, designed to help our patients recover in a soothing community environment.”