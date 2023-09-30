New parks, exercise trails part of Queenstown’s upcoming makeover

Existing parks and green spaces, such as the Holland Close Park and Commonwealth Crescent Open Space, will be upgraded to include more recreational facilities, play elements and exercise equipment.

To improve connectivity, new cycling paths will link Queenstown to neighbouring towns such as Bukit Merah and Clementi.

HDB said residents would also have a “more pleasant walking and cycling experience with the roll-out of social nodes or outdoor rest points along well-used routes in Queenstown”.

These social nodes that will be rolled out gradually from 2026 will have play areas, exercise stations, bicycle parking facilities, seats, and outdoor gardens.

Queenstown residents will also benefit from enhancements to the Rail Corridor, segments of which will have new nodal spaces. The Buona Vista node at JTC’s One-North business park, for example, will include spaces for sports, community and cultural events.

Steps are also afoot to make Queenstown more elder-friendly. First developed in the 1950s, the town has one of the oldest populations in Singapore, with almost one in four Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Its six existing neighbourhood centres will be given upgrades such as new sheltered seating areas and pavements that make moving about easier. These centres are at Ghim Moh, Holland Drive, Commonwealth Crescent, Mei Ling Heights, Dawson Place and Farrer Road.

To allow seniors to cross the roads safely, barrier-free ramps and wider centre dividers will also be rolled out. These will help residents navigate steep terrains such as those at Mei Ling Heights, said HDB.

Dementia-friendly features, such as pedestrian wayfinding lines that guide residents to areas such as lift lobbies, will also be introduced to new public housing developments, including the Queensway Canopy BTO project.

To retain Queenstown’s character and charm, residents will get to help in creating wall murals to capture the town’s significant historical moments and heritage. These murals will also help residents with dementia navigate the neighbourhood.

HDB said the almost 6,000 new flats launched in Ulu Pandan, Ghim Moh and Queensway over the last three years would inject new commercial amenities and communal facilities into the area.

The Queensway Canopy housing project, which is estimated to be completed by 2028, will feature a social and wellness hub with healthcare services for seniors.