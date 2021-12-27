Travellers from 10 African countries can now enter, transit through Singapore

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe can now enter Singapore after the authorities on Sunday (Dec 26) lifted a travel ban.

Passengers with travel history to these countries within the last 14 days of departure to Singapore are now allowed to enter and transit through the Republic.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) previously announced that long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to these countries would not be allowed entry or transit through Singapore for four weeks following initial reports on Omicron cases in these countries.

The lifting of the ban comes as the Omicron variant has spread widely around the world, said the MOH.

It has placed the countries under Category IV classification and travellers will be subject to the relevant border measures.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our road map to becoming a Covid-19-resilient nation," said the MOH.

Travellers are advised to visit the SafeTravel website to check the latest border measures for their country or region which will apply when they are entering Singapore.