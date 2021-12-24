More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron

PARIS (AFP) - A month after it was first detected in southern Africa, Omicron is now known to be far more contagious than previous variants of Covid-19 but appears to cause a less severe illness than its predecessors.

What isn't clear is how the newest variant will change the face of the pandemic.

Just how severe

Comparing Omicron to the Delta variant, the president of the French government's scientific advisory board Jean-Francois Delfraissy said its transmission is much higher but that its severity is probably weaker.

"But we don't know how much weaker," he said.

Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days.

It has already overtaken Delta as the dominant strain in Denmark and the UK, where the number of new cases daily has topped 100,000. It is likely to become dominant in other countries soon.

However, the first studies from South Africa, Scotland and England this week show that Omicron appears to lead to fewer hospitalisations than Delta.

Data show Omicron could be between 35 and 80 per cent less severe than Delta, though experts warn these early results should be analysed with caution.

It is unknown, for example, whether Omicron is causing fewer hospitalisations because the variant itself is less virulent.

Another hypothesis is that is is causing less-severe disease because large numbers of people have already had Covid or been vaccinated against it.

How many hospitalisations?

A key unknown is whether Omicron will lead to increased hospitalisations, straining national health systems.

"Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.

In South Africa hospitalisations appear to be limited, but experts note one reason could be the relative youth of its population compared to Europe.