More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron

Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
December 24, 2021 at 1:51 AM

PARIS (AFP) - A month after it was first detected in southern Africa, Omicron is now known to be far more contagious than previous variants of Covid-19 but appears to cause a less severe illness than its predecessors.

What isn't clear is how the newest variant will change the face of the pandemic.

Just how severe

Comparing Omicron to the Delta variant, the president of the French government's scientific advisory board Jean-Francois Delfraissy said its transmission is much higher but that its severity is probably weaker.

"But we don't know how much weaker," he said.

Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days.

It has already overtaken Delta as the dominant strain in Denmark and the UK, where the number of new cases daily has topped 100,000. It is likely to become dominant in other countries soon.

However, the first studies from South Africa, Scotland and England this week show that Omicron appears to lead to fewer hospitalisations than Delta.

Data show Omicron could be between 35 and 80 per cent less severe than Delta, though experts warn these early results should be analysed with caution.

It is unknown, for example, whether Omicron is causing fewer hospitalisations because the variant itself is less virulent.

Another hypothesis is that is is causing less-severe disease because large numbers of people have already had Covid or been vaccinated against it.

How many hospitalisations?

A key unknown is whether Omicron will lead to increased hospitalisations, straining national health systems.

"Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.

In South Africa hospitalisations appear to be limited, but experts note one reason could be the relative youth of its population compared to Europe.

More On This Topic
53 of 65 Omicron cases detected in Singapore as at Monday arrived via VTL
Anytime Fitness gym linked to suspected Omicron cluster ordered to close for 10 days

Do vaccines still work?

Recent lab tests show that antibody levels in blood samples from people vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs drop when faced with Omicron.

The drop is even greater in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Sinovac, a Chinese jab authorised in about 50 countries.

A booster seems to increase antibodies, with both Pfizer and Moderna announcing positive results from recent tests.

But nobody knows how long the booster will be effective.

Even less is known about the efficacy of Novavax, the recently-approved vaccine because it was in clinical trials when the Alpha and Beta variants still dominated.

But this does not mean vaccines are useless against Omicron: the body has a secondary immune defence called T-cell response, which fights the virus by attacking infected cells.

This secondary response is particularly important in preventing severe forms of illness.

A recent study from South Africa showed Pfizer/BioNTech remained effective at preventing severe Covid from Omicron even after just two shots.

More On This Topic
3 Sinovac doses fail to protect against Omicron in study
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes, IATA says

Containment havoc?

Another feared consequence of the Omicron wave is that current containment rules in case of infection require many people to isolate even if they aren't very sick.

On Wednesday the UK changed required isolation for vaccinated people who tested positive for Covid from 10 to seven days.

South Africa has made a similar move, with seven days of isolation required for patients with symptoms.

France is mulling the measure.

Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.