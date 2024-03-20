Safety issues flagged in 2022 incident where tube covers still fitted on SIA jet leaving Brisbane

SINGAPORE – The Australian authorities have found several safety issues in an incident, in which covers were not removed from pitot probes that provide airspeed data on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) jet that was about to depart Brisbane Airport in May 2022.

The probes or tubes, which measure air pressure to assess airspeed, are especially important for take-off and the initial climb.

They are routinely covered during turnarounds at the airport in Brisbane, the capital of Australia’s Queensland state, as mud wasps can build nests in them within just 20 minutes.

The covers must be removed about 20 minutes before departure for SIA flights. Blockage of these probes could result in inaccurate or absent airspeed readings, which can lead to unsafe flight conditions.

Just before the Airbus A350 aircraft was being pushed away from the gate for departure on May 27, 2022, a refueller in the next bay alerted a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with Heston MRO, SIA’s engineering maintenance contractor in Brisbane, to the fitted pitot covers.

The engineer removed the covers at 9.18am, two minutes to the scheduled departure time of 9.20am, and the aircraft later took off for Singapore.

The findings from the final report on the incident, published by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on March 15, showed that Heston MRO failed to adhere to procedures.

It also found that SIA’s flight crew had not effectively carried out pre-flight inspections, in which a pilot walks around the aircraft to ensure visible equipment is safe for flight.

The bureau, based on its review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of five SIA turnarounds at Brisbane Airport from May 23 to 27, 2022, flagged that none of the inspections by SIA pilots were fully completed.

SIA’s procedures dictate that flight crew must carry out these inspections about 30 minutes before departure.

While the flight crew operating the flight in question should still expect to see the probe covers fitted then, the ATSB noted it is critical for these inspections to be “completed in full and with careful diligence”.

In January 2024, SIA told the bureau it had published a memo, and later a notice, to its pilots on Dec 12, 2023, emphasising the importance of adhering to procedures regarding these inspections.

The airline added that it had engaged Heston MRO to use more visible and longer probe covers.

Responding to ST’s queries on March 19, SIA said it has worked with its engineering teams and pilots to strengthen its procedures. The airline did not specify how it is enforcing pilots’ adherence to pre-flight inspection protocol when asked.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority,” it added.

Besides pre-flight inspections, final walk-arounds – which are done by maintenance crew – are also required.