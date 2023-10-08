CAAS flags ‘shortcomings’ in 2022 incident where SIA jet forced to land in Batam with very low fuel

At about 4pm, while the plane was in the air near Mersing, Malaysia, the pilots were told to expect to land on Runway 20R at Changi Airport. At the time, the estimated fuel level of the jet on landing was 7,000 kg, which was above the FRF requirement of 3,024 kg.

Five minutes later, the crew were told that a strong tailwind and heavy rain would delay arrivals to Changi, and that there was also heavy rain over Paya Lebar Air Base and Senai International Airport.

The weather at Batam airport appeared fine.

As the weather in Singapore continued to get worse, all landings were temporarily held off to assess the situation.

At 4.29pm, the SQ319 flight crew were told to head to a waypoint near Batam and hold there.

The pilots learnt en-route that the weather at Batam airport was still clear at the time.

They also informed Singapore air traffic control that they could execute a holding manoeuvre only once, as they would be down to emergency fuel after that. As they were completing this, the pilots asked for an update on Changi, and said they could do another round before diverting to Batam.

At 4.42pm, the pilots were told that Changi Airport was still unable to accept arrivals, and air traffic control was in the midst of coordinating a diversion to Batam. Two minutes later, the flight crew made the decision to divert, even as they continued to ask if Changi could accept arrivals.

At 4.53pm, the crew declared “Mayday Fuel,” as the estimated fuel level on landing at Batam had now hit the FRF limit. The plane was given priority to land shortly after.

By then, the weather at Batam had also deteriorated.

After missing their initial approach into the airport due to strong winds, the flight crew tried at about 5.05pm to land on Runway 04 using the plane’s automated landing system, which is typically used in low-visibility.

But the pilots had to perform a go-around after receiving a “No Autoland” message, which, coupled with the low fuel situation, likely intensified their workload, TSIB said.

The flight crew were also told at the time to contact Batam airport’s control tower, but the tower reported that the crew did not do so, and the air traffic controllers could not see the plane because of the heavy rain.

At about 5.10pm, while repositioning the plane for another landing attempt, one of the pilots was told that the visibility at Runway 22 was better.

But the pilot informed controllers that there was insufficient fuel to reposition the plane again, and that his next landing attempt “had to be successful.”

This attempt failed after the crew got a warning that the plane was descending too quickly, and the pilot had to perform another go-around before finally touching down at 5.19pm.

TSIB said the fuel remaining on the plane was “significantly below the FRF of 3,024kg”, but it did not say exactly how much fuel was left.

SIA and CAAS both declined to reveal this figure, when asked.

In its analysis, TSIB noted SIA’s opinion that the flight crew could have made a better decision if it had been given “pertinent information”, such as being explicitly told that Changi Airport was holding off on arrivals.

However, the bureau felt that the repeated information on Changi being unable to accept arrivals should have been interpreted that a landing there was not assured. It said three other aircraft were given similar information, and their crew were able to make a decision to divert earlier.

TSIB also noted that one effect of climate change is more intense and frequent storms, and this is expected to make the operating environment for pilots more unpredictable.

“The events in this occurrence suggest that it may be prudent for pilots to interpret operating procedures in a more conservative manner,” it said.

“This will allow pilots to make an earlier decision to divert, with higher safety margins, especially when weather conditions are favourable, to increase the chances of conducting a safe landing.”