Investigators find Singapore-owned plane in Kapar crash had ‘irregular maintenance’

PETALING JAYA - Evidence of “irregular maintenance activities” was found by Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its investigation of the Feb 13 air crash in Kapar, Selangor.

AAIB said in its preliminary report released on March 13 that evidence includes the installation of uncertified or non-conforming aircraft parts on the Singapore-owned and operated BK 160 Gabriel light aircraft involved in the fatal crash that killed two Malaysians.

The AAIB also said that there is evidence the BK 160TR aircraft had exceeded the 850kg maximum take-off weight during the flight on Feb 13.

Investigators found the flight at take-off was 921.3kg, meaning that its actual weight had exceeded the limitations by approximately 8.4 per cent.

The AAIB said that the finding presumes that there was no luggage on board and no significant weight change in either the passenger or pilot.

“The BK 160TR is a relatively weight-sensitive aircraft, and based on evidence, there is a high probability that there were other flights flown by the late pilot previously that had also exceeded the limitation of the aircraft operating weight,” added the AAIB.

In the crash, 30-year-old pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon and 42-year-old passenger Roshaan Singh Rania were both killed.

Yee was from Penang while Singh was from Johor.

The aircraft, operated by Aviation Safety Technology Singapore, took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang before crashing some 40km east into an oil palm plantation near Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar.

Singapore-owned, made in Italy

The BK160 aircraft was manufactured and registered in Italy by Blackshape Aircraft. It was then exported to Singapore in October 2022 before it was transferred to Malaysia in July 2023.

Aside from flights between Singapore and Malaysia, the aircraft with the call sign ADV429 had also flown long haul trips that stops in Myanmar and Thailand, according to the report.

It also had a trip to the Philippines that was aborted while in Indonesian airspace, with the plane forced to return to return after it was flagged with a “fuel transfer indication system issue”.

The AAIB said it had logged 85.5 hours of flight time before the Feb 13 crash.