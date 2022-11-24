SIA flight from London to Singapore diverted to Frankfurt due to issues with cabin pressure

SINGAPORE –A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London to Singapore was diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday due to a cabin pressurisation issue.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that flight SQ317 was diverted as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed uneventfully at Frankfurt Airport at about 2pm (Frankfurt local time).

The spokesman said there were 379 passengers and 27 crew and all remained onboard the aircraft.

It did not provide further details on the nationalities of the passengers.