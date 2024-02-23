Public urged to use nearly 100 shuttle buses catered for S’pore Airshow on Feb 24, 25

SINGAPORE - In the wake of snarl-ups that held up traffic on the first few days of the Singapore Airshow, its organiser is urging the public to use the nearly 100 buses it has set aside to take visitors to and from Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 24 and 25.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events, told The Straits Times on Feb 23: “The message that we want to put out is, please use the shuttle buses... and it will be a pleasant experience coming to the Singapore Airshow over the weekend.”

The shuttle buses between the Singapore Expo and the exhibition centre, where the air show is taking place, will run at intervals of five to eight minutes, shorter than the 15-minute gaps stated on the show’s website.

It is free for Weekend@Airshow ticket-holders.

Mr Leck was speaking in an interview with ST, where he was asked what is being done to prevent the traffic jams on the first few days of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, which began on Feb 20 and will end on Feb 25.

The Straits Times reported on Feb 22 complaints from trade visitors and exhibitors on the heavy traffic in and out of the showground, which led to long waits, and exorbitant taxi and ride-hailing fares.

Mr Leck had said in response that the organiser will cater buses with larger capacity on Feb 24 and 25.

On Feb 23, he acknowledged there were delays on the opening day, saying again this was because of higher-than-expected participation. Nearly 15,000 visitors were at the show on Feb 20 alone.

The organising team, he added, reacted quickly to make adjustments, such as diverting traffic into VIP lanes when they were not used.

Some 50,000 people were expected to have attended the first four days of the event from Feb 20 to 23, which were reserved for trade visitors. More than 60,000 public visitors are expected at the weekend.

“On day two and day three, you have seen that it has improved, and I think we have got it fixed as far as the trade days are concerned,” Mr Leck said.

He said the profile of visitors on Feb 24 and 25 is different, and Experia’s focus will shift to moving about 30,000 people in and out of the venue daily.

“We have catered for more than sufficient buses to help make sure we always have a constant flow of buses to bring people in and out of Changi Exhibition Centre,” he added.