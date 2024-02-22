What to see and do during S’pore Airshow public days on Feb 24, 25

SINGAPORE - It kicked off on Feb 20 and after tens of thousands of trade visitors descended on the Singapore Airshow, it is the public’s turn to be at Asia’s largest airshow on Feb 24 and 25.

Some of the highlights at the weekend include static displays of 38 commercial and military jets, as well as two 45-minute aerial performances each day.

With more than 60,000 people expected to explore the showground at the weekend, The Straits Times takes you through what you need to know.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets are still available and will remain on sale throughout the weekend.

They can be bought only online via Sistic. Tickets are subject to availability, and visitors are advised to buy them in advance to guarantee their entry.

How to enter and leave

Private-hire vehicle and taxi

A $15 location surcharge will be added to the metered fare for all taxi services departing from Changi Exhibition Centre at the weekend. Taxis heading to the venue will not impose this surcharge. Changi Coast Road will be closed to private-hire cars and taxis before noon on Feb 24 and 25. They can enter and exit the venue from Tanah Merah Coast Road all day, and from Changi Coast Road from noon to 8.30pm.

Visitors who intend to drive have to buy group package tickets, comprising four tickets and one carpark label, to gain vehicular access to the showground. Only vehicles with valid Singapore Airshow labels can enter Changi Exhibition Centre, and only from Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes from Singapore Expo Hall 5 to Changi Exhibition Centre (first bus: 7.30am, last bus: 3pm), and from Changi Exhibition Centre to Singapore Expo (first bus: 8am, last bus: 6pm). The shuttle rides are free for airshow ticket holders.

Aerial display

Featuring performances by five air forces and one commercial company, the flying displays will run from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 2.30pm to 3.15pm on both days.

The 2024 iteration of the Singapore Airshow features foreign flying teams, including the Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerial display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles.

Visitors can look forward to catching fancy manoeuvres performed by the various teams, ranging from the Royal Australian Air Force’s Corkscrew to the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Heart.