New ‘smart’ Terrex, gliding marine craft among innovations on display at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE - From a new version of its Terrex infantry fighting vehicle – touted as one of the smartest of its kind – to a marine craft that uses aerodynamic force to glide over water, some of ST Engineering’s latest technologies are on show at the biennial Singapore Airshow.

With 2,000 sq m of space at the Changi Exhibition Centre dedicated to its latest innovations, the global technology, defence and engineering giant has returned to the event as the largest exhibitor once again.

Here is a look at what is on display in 2024.

New Terrex with hybrid electric option

ST Engineering’s latest iteration of its infantry fighting vehicle was launched on Feb 18. Dubbed the Terrex s5 for its smartness, superiority, sustainability, survivability and serviceability, the vehicle can be configured for amphibious operations.

Weighing 35 tonnes, the new armoured vehicle has at least 60 per cent more usable space and double the operating range than its predecessors. It comes with artificial intelligence tools, such as a radar that uses machine learning to detect and plot target locations and distances.

There is also a hybrid electric option, which will give the new vehicle at least 20 per cent faster acceleration and 30 per cent longer endurance. A different hybrid electric version of the Terrex was showcased at the 2022 air show as a proof of concept.

Mr Chua Jin Kiat, chairman of ST Engineering’s Singapore Airshow 2024 steering committee, said Europe and the Middle East are potential markets for the new Terrex. He could not say whether the Singapore Army, which has been using the older Terrex since 2009, would be buying the new vehicle.

AirFish