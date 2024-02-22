New ‘smart’ Terrex, gliding marine craft among innovations on display at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE - From a new version of its Terrex infantry fighting vehicle – touted as one of the smartest of its kind – to a marine craft that uses aerodynamic force to glide over water, some of ST Engineering’s latest technologies are on show at the biennial Singapore Airshow.
With 2,000 sq m of space at the Changi Exhibition Centre dedicated to its latest innovations, the global technology, defence and engineering giant has returned to the event as the largest exhibitor once again.
Here is a look at what is on display in 2024.
New Terrex with hybrid electric option
ST Engineering’s latest iteration of its infantry fighting vehicle was launched on Feb 18. Dubbed the Terrex s5 for its smartness, superiority, sustainability, survivability and serviceability, the vehicle can be configured for amphibious operations.
Weighing 35 tonnes, the new armoured vehicle has at least 60 per cent more usable space and double the operating range than its predecessors. It comes with artificial intelligence tools, such as a radar that uses machine learning to detect and plot target locations and distances.
There is also a hybrid electric option, which will give the new vehicle at least 20 per cent faster acceleration and 30 per cent longer endurance. A different hybrid electric version of the Terrex was showcased at the 2022 air show as a proof of concept.
Mr Chua Jin Kiat, chairman of ST Engineering’s Singapore Airshow 2024 steering committee, said Europe and the Middle East are potential markets for the new Terrex. He could not say whether the Singapore Army, which has been using the older Terrex since 2009, would be buying the new vehicle.
AirFish
Neither a plane nor a boat, the AirFish Wing-in-Ground craft is able to glide up to 15m above water using an aerodynamic phenomenon called ground effect. It is able to travel at up to 90 knots – thrice the speed of existing marine vessels.
The one on display at the air show is a two-seater prototype, but work is under way to get at a 10-seater version certified and commercialised.
While there are potential military applications, ST Engineering said the major use cases are in transportation, logistics and tourism. It is targeting markets like Indonesia, the Philippines and the Caribbean.
On Feb 21, ST Engineering AirX signed a letter of intent with Eurasia Mobility Solutions for an order of up to 10 AirFish crafts, with options for 10 more, to serve Turkey’s tourism and private transportation sectors.
Next-generation assault rifle
Still under development, this concept rifle builds on the SAR21, providing the same advantages while adding new smarts. Designed and made in Singapore, the SAR21 has been the standard-issue weapon of the Singapore Armed Forces since 1999.
The next-gen rifle has a shorter 15-inch barrel but the same 450m effective range. It also retains the same bullpup design, which makes it compact and easier to manoeuvre in urban environments.
The new weapon is designed to be used in different military operations. For instance, there is a sharpshooter variant with a longer range and a smart fire control system.
In the near future, it will also have the ability to use 7.62mm rounds, instead of the usual 5.56mm bullets, by changing the barrel and some components.
Other new weapons on display include a 40mm low-velocity automatic grenade launcher that is intended for homeland security forces to disperse large crowds quickly using less lethal rounds.
Electric unmanned transport vehicle
Dubbed Taurus, or Towable Autonomous Upscalable Regenerative Utility System, the transport vehicle took nine months to develop.
The top of the vehicle can be customised to carry different payloads, such as a tethered drone for security patrol and surveillance, a stretcher for casualty evacuation or a robotic arm to handle hazardous materials.
The fully electric vehicle is powered by a 32kWh battery and comes with regenerative charging capabilities. It can move autonomously in a convoy or by following fixed waypoints.
Passenger plane conversion for aerial firefighting
Work to convert a Boeing 757 passenger plane into a tanker for firefighting from the air will start in mid-2024, with the modification and certification to be done in the United States.
First announced at the 2022 air show, the passenger plane turned tanker – a world-first according to ST Engineering – was previously estimated to enter service in 2024. It is now expected to enter service around late 2025 to early 2026.
The company is finalising the engineering design for a prototype, and it is looking to convert two planes for a start.
US company Galactic Holdings, which is contracted by the US Forest Service to fight fires, will buy the plane, which will be able to hold nearly 26,500 litres of fire retardant.