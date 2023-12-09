Public EV charging likely to get costlier for drivers as new rules drive up costs, say operators

SINGAPORE – The new registration and licensing regime for electric vehicle (EV) charging will drive up costs for commercial charging service providers, some of whom told The Straits Times that consumers will eventually have to shoulder at least a portion of these increases.

Under the EV Charging Act, which took effect on Dec 8, new chargers must be registered with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at a fee before they can be used. In addition, commercial charging service operators have to pay to be licensed by Dec 7, 2024.

By end-2024, companies providing public charging services must also allow users to pay by credit card or by scanning a QR code, instead of only via the firms’ smartphone apps or charge cards.

Mr Goh Chee Kiong, chief executive of Charge+, an operator with more than 1,000 charging points in public carparks as well as commercial and residential projects, said: “The rules will bring up the cost of business, and it is likely to affect how much consumers pay for the service. But the magnitude of the impact will be something operators will have to work out.”

With the requirement to widen payment methods, Charge+ will allow users to pay via their credit cards using a Web portal, in addition to its app.

Mr Elson Toh, executive director of operator EVOne, said meeting the various requirements will come at a significant cost to his business. The operator has 13 high-speed chargers at 12 industrial locations and one at d’Arena Club in Upper Jurong Road. He said: “Costs like those for installing point-of-sales devices to handle direct payment and the additional administration work will eventually be passed on to the EV owner.”

On Dec 7, LTA said the cost for a large EV charging operator to register 500 chargers with various power ratings will come to nearly $100,000. This includes fees of $16,500 for the licensing application and a three-year licence.

But it excludes other costs needed to comply with the rules, such as maintaining the chargers to ensure they are operational.

Before the new law came into effect, charging operators did not require a licence to operate and there was no requirement for registration or registration fees.

TotalEnergies, which operates 1,500 charging points in public and private carparks, said it already complies with the majority of the requirements.

For example, it is already possible to pay for the company’s charging service at its 780 public charging points with a credit card on its website as an alternative to using its app.

Hence, the company does not expect extra spending other than for the new registration and licensing fees.