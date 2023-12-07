New EV chargers bought from Dec 8 must be registered before use under new law

SINGAPORE - By end-2024, companies providing public charging services for electric vehicles (EVs) will have to allow users to pay by credit card or by scanning a QR code, instead of only via the companies’ smartphone apps or charge cards. This will make it more convenient for drivers who use EV charging services islandwide.

This is one of the conditions charging service companies must meet to be licensed under the EV Charging Act, which comes into force on Dec 8. Operators have 12 months to become fully compliant and licensed, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Dec 7.

Under the new law, all EV chargers bought and installed from Dec 8 must be registered with LTA before they can be used.

Owners of existing chargers, which must comply with safety standards, can continue using them but will have to register the chargers by June 7, 2024, on LTA’s OneMotoring website.

Registration costs $750 but is free for applications for existing chargers submitted by June 7, 2024. Once a charger is registered, LTA will issue a sticker that must be attached to it.

From June 8, 2024, it will be a crime to use an unregistered EV charger. First-time offenders found guilty of charging an EV with an unregistered charger may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Registration of new chargers will cost between $150 and $750 (with differentiated subsidies), depending on their power rating and whether they are in locations such as malls or landed properties such as bungalows and terraced houses. There will be higher subsidies for the registration of shared and publicly accessible chargers.

For instance, registering a new charger in locations without access curbs, such as malls, will cost $150 to $600, while those in landed properties could cost up to $750.

These rates will apply until Dec 31, 2025. LTA said it will review the fees closer to December 2025.

LTA said in a statement on Dec 7 that the law, which was passed in Parliament in 2022 to regulate the safe charging of EVs, will ensure the provision of reliable EV charging services and expand the network of accessible charging infrastructure.

Suppliers of EV chargers must ensure that their products are compliant with LTA’s standards and have approval labels. These parties have six months until June 7, 2024, to get their charger models approved. In the interim, these products can still be sold if they comply with safety standards.

As for operators of public EV chargers, the licence to provide the service is valid for three years.

In addition to widening payment methods, chargers deployed by a licence holder must use technology that would make it possible for another operator to take over the provision of the service in the event that the licence holder pulls out.

The new law also makes provisions for EV charging mandatory in new buildings and properties undergoing major renovations. This includes setting a minimum power capacity and requirement for charging points.