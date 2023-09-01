Long-term test: Charging worries lessen over time as driver forms new habits

SINGAPORE – The first weekend with the Kia Niro EV was here. The car had thus far given me no reason to doubt that it would be able to achieve at least 430km on a full charge in Singapore. I had made it quite comfortably from Tuesday to Sunday with an indicated 106km of range left in the battery.

That seemed like a decent buffer for the coming days, but I still preferred to have as much charge as possible to start Monday with, as I would need to make multiple trips between charger-less hospitals across the country.