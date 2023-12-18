Cautiously optimistic: JB businesses near RTS Link look forward to potential boom

JOHOR BAHRU – Amid swirling dust, machinery noise and traffic diversions, the construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station next to the JB checkpoint has injected a new level of chaos into the area.

Business at nearby eateries in Jalan Lumba Kuda in Bukit Chagar, where the station will be located, has been affected, with road closures at times preventing drivers from visiting their usual haunts.

But the stall owners say they can put up with the disruption – so long as the RTS Link brings in more customers from Singapore when it is completed by end-2026, as scheduled.

“More crowds will definitely be good for business,” said Mr Lim Ah Di, who has been running the Shang Ji braised duck stall since 1983.

Looking at the heavy lift cranes in the construction zone, Mr Lim told The Straits Times he is hopeful that the RTS Link will ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, making it easier for his “old customers” from Singapore to drop by for his duck noodles.