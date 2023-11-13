First EV chargers rolled out at open-air HDB carpark under large-scale govt tender

SINGAPORE - For the first time, six charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) have been installed at a surface-level public carpark under the authorities’ large-scale roll-out of such chargers at Housing Board carparks.

The chargers at the surface-level, or open-air, carpark at Block 209 Jurong East Street 21, which began operation on Nov 7, are the latest to be rolled out under a large-scale tender to install EV chargers at public carparks awarded in November 2022.

EV charging points at other surface-level carparks in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok and Bukit Merah are set to follow suit before the end of 2023, said EV-Electric Charging (EVe), a subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) overseeing the deployment of public EV chargers.

By the end of 2023, there will be 30 surface-level HDB carparks equipped with EV chargers under this scheme.

EV chargers launched earlier were installed in multi-storey HDB carparks.

As at Oct 31, EVe has commissioned about 1,600 chargers at 500 public carparks. Another 860 chargers at 240 carparks are in various stages of development.

Under the contract awarded in November 2022, five charging service operators – overseen by EVe – will install at least 12,000 charging points covering nearly 2,000 HDB carparks by 2025.

LTA said it aims to have EV chargers in more than 700 HDB carparks – or about a third of the 2,000 public carparks – by the end of 2023.

The first two multi-storey carparks to launch EV chargers under this initiative in February were in Telok Blangah and Boon Lay.

The chargers at the surface-level carpark at Jurong East Street 21 are operated by Charge+.

The car parking spaces set aside for EV charging there are located in a row, next to one another. Around the corner, but still within reach of the charging cables, are motorcycle parking spots. This means that it is possible for electric motorcycles to make use of the charging service as well.

Charge+ chief executive Goh Chee Kiong said: “From our experience operating chargers in HDB carparks, the presence of EV chargers will provide confidence and peace of mind to HDB residents to make the switch to EVs.”

At multi-storey carparks, EV charging stations also have motorcycle spots marked out beside the charging spaces for cars.