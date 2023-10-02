EV chargers installed in condos with grant’s help more than double in 5 months

SINGAPORE - The number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed in condominiums with the support of a government grant has more than doubled in the space of five months.

As at August, 578 EV chargers have been installed at 212 non-landed private residences with the support of the EV Common Charger Grant, the Land Transport Authority told The Straits Times.

By comparison, there were 267 chargers installed at 107 condos with the grant’s support as at March. As at July 2022, there were 66 such chargers at 27 condos.

The figure in August is 28.9 per cent of the grant’s cap to co-fund the installation of 2,000 chargers. Applications opened in July 2021 and the grant is available till Dec 31, 2025.

Companies behind the installation of chargers at condos expect more to come on stream when new laws that lower the threshold needed to pass resolutions to install EV chargers at strata-titled developments come into effect.

Expected to kick in by the end of 2023, the changes include lowering the voting threshold for the installation of EV chargers in condos to 50 per cent of residents, down from 90 per cent. The changes are part of the Electric Vehicles Charging Act, which was passed in 2022.

Kigo, one of the operators of condo EV chargers, said that compared with a year ago, there has been a 60 per cent to 80 per cent increase in inquiries and requests for proposals from condos.

But when the proposals are put up for voting, there have been situations where the motions failed to reach the required 90 per cent threshold, at times by a single vote, said Kigo.

Mr Dean Cher, head of mobility at SP Group, another EV charging provider, said: “Post-amendment, when the implementation hurdle is lower, we are hopeful of more resolutions passing through.”

A definitive number of condos equipped with EV charging points is unavailable because there is no central database tracking chargers that are not accessible by the wider public.

Capped at $4,000 for each charger, the EV Common Charger Grant foots up to half the bill for three components: the charging equipment, the services of a licensed electrical worker, and costs for cabling and charger installation.

Intended to speed up the roll-out of chargers, the grant is available for the installation of chargers only at up to 1 per cent of residential parking spots at each condo.

Local charging point operator Charge+ said the bulk of 130 condos, where its 700 or so charging points are, have leveraged the grant.

At Kigo, more than 80 per cent of its contracts with 50 condos tapped the grant.