Easy financing and private-hire fleet expansion driving up COE demand

SINGAPORE - Seven or eight in 10 customers at Carro, a used-car marketplace, take out loans to finance their car purchases, and the majority of them register these cars as private-hire or corporate vehicles.

Mr Aaron Tan, co-founder and chief executive of Carro and Genie Financial Services, revealed these figures at a roundtable discussion organised by The Straits Times on the certificate of entitlement (COE) system on Nov 23.

He said this is the case because buyers of privately owned cars can take loans of only up to 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the market value of a vehicle.

In comparison, businesses or private-hire car drivers can borrow up to 90 per cent to 100 per cent of the vehicle’s cost, he added.

As a result, Carro has been taking on financial risks to the tune of tens of millions of dollars each month.

Mr Tan said: “To be honest, we are not big fans of high COE prices... Because at the end of the day, the customer’s ability to pay back is the most important thing to my car-financing business.

“If push comes to shove, the private-hire vehicle driver can’t pay me because the instalments for the car are prohibitively high.”

Shedding more light on the trend, Mr Christopher Tan, a fellow roundtable panellist and senior transport correspondent at ST, noted that private-hire and company vehicles formed 37 per cent of car registrations from January to September.

He said that while the population of such cars has ballooned, the number of privately owned cars has shrunk.

According to Land Transport Authority figures, the number of chauffeured private-hire cars surged from 614 to 46,477 between 2013 and 2022, while the pool of privately owned cars fell from 582,296 to 542,145.

More buyers, ST’s Mr Tan said, are going down the private-hire vehicle or corporate routes to secure more financing so that they can afford a car.

Other panellists at the roundtable included automotive consultant and former motor trade veteran Say Kwee Neng, senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) Victor Kwan, and economists Ivan Png and Walter Theseira. ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe moderated the session.

The surge in private-hire vehicles, said Mr Tan from Carro, has raised the question of whether some drivers are masquerading as private-hire car drivers.

He added that some of his firm’s customers work elsewhere, including in the civil service, and provide private-hire car services part-time.