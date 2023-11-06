COE prices could spike further if a category for car-leasing firms is created: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE - Creating a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category for car-leasing firms, which bid for vehicles that are later leased out as private-hire cars, will come with trade-offs under Singapore’s zero vehicle growth policy, as it would mean taking COEs from the two car COE categories.

If too many are taken from the those categories, COE premiums could spike further, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Monday.

Yet, if the authorities do not move enough quota to this category, drivers will have to contend with inadequate vehicles to rent and commuters could be inconvenienced by supply shortages. The acting minister made these comments in response to questions filed by Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) on COE bidding for private-hire cars.

At the most recent tender exercise in October, the premium for Category A COEs for smaller cars hit a record of $106,000. Records were also set for the sixth consecutive time for Open category and Category B COEs for larger cars.

Mr Chee said that in the last three quarters till October, demand for COEs from car-leasing firms that register vehicles for private-hire cars was lower than that in 2022.

In the last three quarters, 21 per cent of the successful Category A bids came from such companies, compared with 27 per cent in the whole of 2022. In the latest bidding exercise, it was at 16 per cent. For Category B, demand dipped from 24 per cent to 23 per cent.

Mr Chee said that it is, therefore, unlikely car-leasing firms are the main factor for the increase in COE prices, which come at a time when demand from car-leasing companies has dropped.

“We will study if there are further options beyond COE bidding to address the concerns with car-leasing companies, recognising that private-hire cars do travel longer distances on our roads,” Mr Chee said. “But they also serve an important function in providing point-to-point services for Singaporeans.”

Meanwhile, Mr Chee said rising COE prices in recent months were not driven by foreign buyers, and measures to cool demand from foreigners or households owning multiple cars are not likely to have an effect on COE prices as they form a small proportion of the total market.

From February to October, Singapore residents were the largest driver of demand for COEs, said Mr Chee. They secured three in four Category A COEs, and two in three Category B COEs.

In contrast, foreigners clinched just 1 per cent of Category A COEs and 4 per cent of Category B COEs.

The share of households that own multiple cars has also been on the decline.

In 2012, about 19 per cent of car-owning households have multiple cars. At present, it is at less than 15 per cent. This translates to just 5 per cent of all households in Singapore, since about one-third of households own cars, said Mr Chee.

Responding to a question by Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) on whether speculation played a role in the recent surge in COE premiums and whether raising the bidding deposit requirement could deter speculation, Mr Chee said that on average, secured Open category COEs have been used to register vehicles within 14 days, well within the three-month window for them to be used.