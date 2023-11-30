Road testing ideas to bring down COE premiums

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
With the big swings in the price for certificates of entitlement (COEs) in recent tender exercises, ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe hosts Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Kah Motor, to get his views on some suggestions to address the issue.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:30 Would COE prices come down if we adopt the “pay as you bid” system?
6:26 Car buyers bid for COEs themselves: Is that advisable?
9:17 Cash payment only for COEs, no financing allowed: How feasible?
13:10 Addressing the problem with electric vehicles in the COE system
18:00 “Let’s just do away with Open category COEs”: Mr Nicholas Wong explains why
28:25 The types of hybrid technologies in the market today
38:00 Why hybrids are disadvantaged under the current system
Read more here: https://str.sg/if4e
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
