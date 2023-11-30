Road testing ideas to bring down COE premiums

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:30 Would COE prices come down if we adopt the “pay as you bid” system?

6:26 Car buyers bid for COEs themselves: Is that advisable?

9:17 Cash payment only for COEs, no financing allowed: How feasible?

13:10 Addressing the problem with electric vehicles in the COE system

18:00 “Let’s just do away with Open category COEs”: Mr Nicholas Wong explains why

28:25 The types of hybrid technologies in the market today

38:00 Why hybrids are disadvantaged under the current system

Read more here: https://str.sg/if4e

