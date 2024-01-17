COE prices rebound, premiums for cars rise by more than 20%

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher at the latest tender exercise on Jan 17, with the category for larger cars closing at $112,000 – a 31.7 per cent jump from a fortnight earlier.

This is the final tender exercise under the current three-month quota period and comes after the Singapore Motorshow that ended on Jan 14. The event would have increased car sales and fuelled demand for COEs in this round.

The premium for Category B COEs, which are for bigger, more powerful models, rose by nearly $27,000 from $85,010 at the previous tender.

The COE premium for Category A – for smaller, less powerful models – finished at $81,589, or 25.5 per cent above the $65,010 recorded previously.

The price for the Open category COE closed at $109,004, which was 2.5 per cent higher than $106,388 before.

The COE premium for commercial vehicles inched up by 0.6 per cent from $67,599 to $68,001.

The motorcycle COE premium increased 2.1 per cent from $9,114 to $9,309.