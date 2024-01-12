EVs and concept cars rule at Singapore Motorshow 2024

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Motorshow 2024 may have just opened on Jan 11, but already some car dealers are running low on stocks.
On till Jan 14 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, the highly anticipated event comes a week after a dip in certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums set car prices falling.
The annual event, now into its eighth year, is organised by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore, which represents the majority of authorised motor distributors and dealers here.
Some dealers observed that sales activities tagged to the event started a weekend ago as many started dangling special deals. Coincidentally, there was a surge in visitors to car showrooms in Leng Kee Road and Alexandra Road after COE premiums fell by more than 20 per cent.
As such, the word in the exhibition hall was that some brands may not have many units of cars left in stock to sell at the show. This may mean that some buyers will have to wait longer to collect their new cars, rather than a few days after the next COE tender exercise closes on Jan 17.
Coming on the back of a tough year of high COE premiums and low private car sales, some companies that were at the 2023 event are absent this time around. These include Alpine, Lotus, Peugeot, Skoda and Volkswagen.
The booth set-ups of the exhibitors seem less elaborate than in previous years, but there are still some interesting cars and concept models which may be worth getting excited about.
In addition to the exhibition booths, there is a car stunt show, which has come to be a signature of the event.
Here is a list of cars to look out for, according to The Straits Times’ team of motoring writers.
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG
This is the South-east Asian debut for the Concept EQG. It hints at how the all-electric production version of the iconic G-class off-roader, which will be unveiled later in 2024, will look.
While the angular silhouette seems identical to the past generations of the G-class or G-wagon, the concept also features design cues from Mercedes-Benz’s electric models, like the use of illuminated stripes.
“The EQG embodies the spirit of the original G-wagon, but fittingly electrified for the next generation,” said Mr Lionel Seah, a contributor to Life’s motoring pages.
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door
Suzuki’s star is the five-door version of the Jimny, which many say has a hint of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Stretching the wheelbase to squeeze in an extra pair of doors has done little to dent the appeal of this retro-styled off-roader.
While the launch date for the car has yet to be announced, it was the highlight of the show for motoring writer and The Straits Times’ assistant business editor Toh Yong Chuan, who said: “Few other cars can bundle cuteness and practicability in the same package.”
Kia EV9
The show marks the official launch of the Kia EV9, a six-seater electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). It looks stunning, managing to appear tough yet sleek.
Of particular interest are the optional seats in the second row that can be rotated to face the third row. The electric vehicle (EV) is powered by motors on both axles, giving it all-wheel drive.
With the 99.8kWh battery capacity, the EV9 has a claimed driving range of 512km on a single charge. The car will be available for test drives after the show ends.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Almost obscured by the partition wall behind the main display area, where Hyundai has the Category A COE Ioniq 6 and the updated Avante Hybrid, is the Ioniq 5 N.
Motoring writer Edric Pan noted that the N is essentially the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the reigning Straits Times Car of the Year – on steroids.
He said: “The N is a 650hp EV monster, with tastefully aggressive visual tweaks to match. Could this be the ultimate hot-hatch?”
The car is expected to be available for sale in the second half of 2024.
MG Cyberster
The Cyberster is the halo model for the MG brand, which can be taken as a signal of intent by the Chinese-owned brand to go beyond just mass-market models. The show car is a production model, albeit in left-hand-drive form.
Dr Kong Yongyao, a contributor to The Straits Times’ motoring pages, called the show car “a seductive and pretty little sports car to thaw the ice that’s formed in our once petrol-filled veins”.
At MG’s stand, the Cyberster shared the limelight with the MG ZS electric SUV and the MG 4, which are now available as Category A COE models, as well as the M9 electric multi-purpose vehicle making its debut.
Toyota Prius
The Prius displayed at Toyota’s booth is not for sale, but that has not stopped motoring writer and engineer Shreejit Changaroth calling the car his pick of the show.
He said: “Sharp looks with the best hybrid powertrain in the business. It is simply efficient and, being a petrol-hybrid, there is no range-anxiety to speak of.”
Mini Aceman Concept
The concept car from Mini is meant to signal where the brand’s design language is heading. The Aceman Concept features flat and geometric lines, seeming to move away from the curvier and almost-cuddly look that defined many of the brand’s best-known models.
A production model that would be derived from the Aceman is expected to be shown later in 2024.
Volvo EX30
The EX30 is the baby of the Volvo electric SUV range. Underpinning the EX30 is a dedicated EV platform, which is different from what is used for the brand’s other EV models, such as the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge.
The interior architecture is markedly different from the usual Volvo offering, with a 12.3-inch screen in the middle of the minimalist-design dashboard carrying nearly all the critical information that a driver needs.
Polestar electric roadster concept
Polestar, the independent Swedish premium EV brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holdings, brought out its electric roadster concept.
Said to be one of just two in the world, the concept car was last seen at Polestar Day held in Los Angeles in November. Noteworthy features include the use of recycled polyester for the soft components for the interior.
Fuel Up: Road testing the beverage options at the show, by Dr Kong Yongyao
Electrons for EVs, petrol for internal combustion, caffeine for punters. Brands will ply you with refreshment while you feast your eyes on their newest models.
In the German beverage battle, we start our coffee adventures at the Mercedes Cafe, which has a beautiful ambience. A warm and welcoming area is bracketed by tasteful potted plants.
The drinks station comes courtesy of GTK Foods, with barista-crafted coffee from Lavazza and dairy from Milklab topped tastefully with a Mercedes logo.
Audi’s effort is typically on-brand, with its liberal use of dark colours and sharp edges. Coffee is dispensed from a slick La Marzocco GS3 machine operated by cheerful staff. Having maxed out my caffeine allowance for the day, I had the smooth and sweet French Mint Chocolate drink.
At BMW, the environment is bright, business-like and bathed in a blue glow. What it lacks in decorative flora, it more than makes up for with the presence of Koi The. Nothing delights a Singaporean like the discovery of a bubble tea stall.
Lexus, in typically classy, sophisticated fashion, is the only brand here to use actual cups and saucers, instead of disposable paper affairs. Elegant and sustainable, we can chalk this up in the win column. In said cups, one can enjoy a selection of teas from Sir Thomas J. Lipton.
The standard issue purple Nescafe machine, seemingly found in the corner of every Singapore office, makes its inevitable appearance at the Hyundai stand. The space is wonderfully bright, spacious and airy.
This neatly conveys the South Korean brand’s fresh aesthetic and dovetails nicely with the gorgeous interior of the ST Car of the Year 2023 – the Ioniq 5.
Singapore Motorshow 2024
Where: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Levels 3 and 4
When: Till Jan 14; Jan 12, 11.30am to 9pm; Jan 13, 10.30am to 9pm; Jan 14, 10.30am to 8pm
Admission: $8, free for children below 1.2m; tickets available at Suntec Singapore Concourse Level or via Sistic (app or sistic.com.sg)
Info: motorshow.com.sg