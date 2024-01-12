EVs and concept cars rule at Singapore Motorshow 2024

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Motorshow 2024 may have just opened on Jan 11, but already some car dealers are running low on stocks.

On till Jan 14 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, the highly anticipated event comes a week after a dip in certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums set car prices falling.

The annual event, now into its eighth year, is organised by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore, which represents the majority of authorised motor distributors and dealers here.

Some dealers observed that sales activities tagged to the event started a weekend ago as many started dangling special deals. Coincidentally, there was a surge in visitors to car showrooms in Leng Kee Road and Alexandra Road after COE premiums fell by more than 20 per cent.

As such, the word in the exhibition hall was that some brands may not have many units of cars left in stock to sell at the show. This may mean that some buyers will have to wait longer to collect their new cars, rather than a few days after the next COE tender exercise closes on Jan 17.

Coming on the back of a tough year of high COE premiums and low private car sales, some companies that were at the 2023 event are absent this time around. These include Alpine, Lotus, Peugeot, Skoda and Volkswagen.

The booth set-ups of the exhibitors seem less elaborate than in previous years, but there are still some interesting cars and concept models which may be worth getting excited about.

In addition to the exhibition booths, there is a car stunt show, which has come to be a signature of the event.

Here is a list of cars to look out for, according to The Straits Times’ team of motoring writers.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG

This is the South-east Asian debut for the Concept EQG. It hints at how the all-electric production version of the iconic G-class off-roader, which will be unveiled later in 2024, will look.

While the angular silhouette seems identical to the past generations of the G-class or G-wagon, the concept also features design cues from Mercedes-Benz’s electric models, like the use of illuminated stripes.

“The EQG embodies the spirit of the original G-wagon, but fittingly electrified for the next generation,” said Mr Lionel Seah, a contributor to Life’s motoring pages.

Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

Suzuki’s star is the five-door version of the Jimny, which many say has a hint of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Stretching the wheelbase to squeeze in an extra pair of doors has done little to dent the appeal of this retro-styled off-roader.

While the launch date for the car has yet to be announced, it was the highlight of the show for motoring writer and The Straits Times’ assistant business editor Toh Yong Chuan, who said: “Few other cars can bundle cuteness and practicability in the same package.”