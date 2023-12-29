Mitsubishi to suspend sales in S’pore as revised emissions scheme set to downgrade some new cars

SINGAPORE - Sales of Mitsubishi cars in Singapore will be suspended in 2024 because of a revised emissions scheme that applies from Jan 1, The Straits Times has learnt.

The development will not affect existing owners, who will continue to be supported by multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage (C&C), which represents the brand.

C&C’s spokesperson said the move to suspend sales of new cars was driven by the change in the vehicle testing requirement and the enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES). Both take effect on Jan 1, 2024.

The Mitsubishi showroom in Alexandra Road was devoid of cars on display when ST visited on the afternoon of Dec 27.

In 2025, C&C expects to bring Mitsubishi back with new models that would fare better under these regulations, starting with a new Outlander sports utility vehicle (SUV). Exact details of this model have not been made public.

Registrations of Mitsubishi cars in Singapore fell from 3,632 units in 2016 to 238 in 2022. It will end 2023 with just 61 units.

Mitsubishi’s global footprint has also been shrinking. In 2020, the brand withdrew from Britain. In October 2023, it announced it was stopping production in China.

The brand produced slightly more than one million cars in 2022, compared with 1.5 million in 2018, before Covid-19-related disruptions affected operations.

Mr Arj Pillay Kulasegaram, 48, who has retired from running a racing team full-time, said while the temporary suspension of Mitsubishi sales here was a sad development, he has lost interest in the brand since production of the Lancer Evolution stopped in 2016. This was a four-wheel-drive, turbocharged car favoured by motorsports fans.

Between 1999 and 2022, he had owned seven Mitsubishi cars. All but one were Evolutions. Most of them were used in the Kallang carpark rallies organised by the Singapore Motor Sports Association.

From January, Singapore will adopt the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) as the sole testing standard for new private cars and taxis sold here.

WLTP is a stricter test which is said to provide more realistic emission results through a better representation of real-world driving performance.

C&C said it does not have the official WLTP results for Mitsubishi cars.

It estimates models such as the Outlander, a two-litre, seven-seat SUV, would fare worse under the revised VES, adding at least $15,000 to the cost of the vehicle.

The VES sets thresholds for five vehicular emission pollutants, including carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.