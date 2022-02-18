Budget 2022: Buyers of luxury cars to pay even higher taxes

SINGAPORE - Buyers of high-end cars will have to fork out more when a new tiered tax kicks in later this month.

In his Budget delivery on Friday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a new additional registration fee (ARF) tier for cars, taxis and and goods-cum-passenger vehicles with open market values (OMV) exceeding $80,000.

Such cars will be slapped with a tax equivalent to 220 per cent of their OMV.

Mr Wong said this was to achieve a more progressive vehicle tax system. The new tiered ARF comes nine years after a similar system - which levied taxes up to 180 per cent of a car's OMV - was introduced which targetted higher-end cars.

Examples of cars affected by the new tiered ARF include the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Continental GT, and will also affect several other makes such as Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach.

The new ARF structure will apply to all cars, including imported used cars, and goods-cum-passenger vehicles registered with certificate of entitlements (COEs) obtained from the second bidding exercise in February 2022 onwards.