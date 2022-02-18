Budget 2022: Spike in new electric car sales in Singapore in 2021

New electric car sales made up 3.8 per cent of new car registrations in 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - New electric car sales grew by 17-fold last year to 1,740 units to make up 3.8 per cent of new car registrations.

According to fresh statistics from the Land Transport Authority, this represented a leap from 100 units and 0.2 per cent of new car registrations in 2020.

Tesla led by a mile with 924 units, with MG, Porsche, BMW and Hyundai trailing far behind in the bestsellers' list, but each with three-digit sales. All others in the list of 18 brands which offered electric cars here had double- or single-digit sales.

