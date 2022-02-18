Budget 2022 highlights: GST hike, higher income tax for top earners and CDC vouchers for all

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced major tax changes and targeted help for workers, households and businesses in the Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Here are some highlights from his speech:

1. GST hike

- Goods and service tax (GST) rate will increase from 7 to 9 per cent in two stages - one percentage point each time on Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024.

- The hike will bring in about 0.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in revenue annually - about $3.2 billion - when the full hike is in place in 2024.

- GST will continue to be absorbed on publicly-subsidised healthcare and education. - Town councils will be given an additional $15 million annually to absorb the additional GST payable on service and conservancy charges.

- Government fees and charges will not be increased for a year from Jan 1, 2023.

2. Cushioning the impact of GST hike

- The Government will top up $640 million to the $6 billion Assurance Package it has committed to cushion the effects of the tax increase.

- Every Singaporean aged 21 and above will receive cash payouts of $700 to $1,600 over the next five years.

- Cash payouts of $600 to $900 for eligible seniors aged 55 and above over three years from 2023 to 2025.

- Eligible HDB households will receive additional U-Save rebates totalling $330 to $570, depending on their flat type.

- All Singaporeans children and seniors will receive MediSave top-ups worth $450 over the next three years.

- Households to receive total of $400 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in 2023 and 2024

- GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme to be enhanced:

Service and Conservancy Charges rebate will be made a permanent component.

Assessable income threshold for GSTV-Cash will increase from $28,000 to $34,000.

Increase in GSTV-Cash payouts- up to $500 for eligible Singaporeans

