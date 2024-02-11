A slow march: What Changi Airport needs to make a full recovery

SINGAPORE - After a year of steady recovery for Changi Airport in 2023, with passenger traffic reaching 91 per cent of 2019 levels in December, there is optimism among aviation officials and the authorities here of a full recovery in 2024.

Yet, with weak inbound travel demand and other headwinds, analysts have painted a more uncertain picture. Other major Asian airports are also fast closing in.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group (CAG), was sanguine, noting that passenger traffic at the airport is climbing steadily.

“People are travelling out. A lot of tourists are travelling in as well. Part of it is because of all the events that are happening here, such as Coldplay and Taylor Swift,” Mr Lim said.

He pointed to the start of a mutual 30-day visa-free scheme between China and Singapore on Feb 9, which he said is expected to bring in a good number of tourists.

Bottlenecks

Independent analyst Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation, however, expects Changi Airport will handle about 65 million passengers in 2024 – about 95 per cent of the 68.3 million travellers it handled in 2019.

That said, there could be a complete recovery for some months, including February due to the leap year, he added.

In 2023, 58.9 million passengers passed through the airport, or 86 per cent of traffic levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The potential bottlenecks in 2024 include weak inbound travel from key markets such as China and Japan, low-cost airline Jetstar Asia’s sluggish recovery, and regulatory issues hindering the recovery of flight capacity on the Singapore-Jakarta route.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at global travel data provider OAG Aviation, said Jetstar Asia has restored only half of its 2019 capacity. It has a 3 per cent market share at Changi Airport now, compared with 6 per cent in 2019.

Mr Sobie noted that if Jetstar Asia was operating at the same capacity it was in 2019, the airport’s capacity would now be at about 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and it would likely reach 100 per cent in the second quarter of 2024.

Mr Patel, who has described Changi Airport’s road to a full recovery as a “slow march”, said Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost arm Scoot have recovered only about 70 per cent of March 2019 frequencies on the lucrative Singapore-Jakarta route.