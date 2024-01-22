How Changi Airport keeps its runways safe for airplanes

SINGAPORE - Twice a week, a crew of 60 people and 20 vehicles rumble onto Changi Airport’s Runway 1 in the dead of the night. The mission: to comb 4km of runway to make sure it is fit for aircraft take-offs and landings.

The frequency of maintenance depends on how heavily a runway is used. Only one runway is closed for maintenance, so there is still one runway in operation.

The maintenance team typically has between 1am and 5am to do the work, which includes fixing potholes, scraping out rubber deposits left by aircraft, securing fixtures like lighting and signage that can come loose, and trimming the grass on the side of the runway.

The first plane usually lines up to use the reopened runway within a few minutes after the last maintenance vehicles leave.

Changi Airport handled 298,000 flights in the first 11 months of 2023, with the planes using either Runway 1 or 3.

Runway 2 was reopened on Dec 1, 2023, after it was closed in December 2020 for infrastructure work, taking over from Runway 3.

Eventually, all three runways will be operational as part of the airport’s expansion plan, which includes building Terminal 5 to increase overall capacity.