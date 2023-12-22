Changi Airport fifth-busiest international airport in 2023; S’pore-KL the busiest flight route

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has been ranked the fifth-busiest international airport in the world in 2023 by airline seat capacity, with the one-hour flight between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur topping the list for the world’s busiest international route.

The Jakarta-Singapore and Bangkok-Singapore routes were also among the world’s busiest, coming in at seventh and ninth on the list of the top 10 international routes, respectively.

These rankings were released by global travel data provider OAG Aviation on Dec 21 and compiled using information on scheduled airline seats.

In all, seven of the world’s top 10 busiest international routes were in Asia-Pacific, a sign of the rapid recovery that the region has made over the past year after lagging behind the rest of the world due to its delayed reopening after the pandemic.

According to OAG, Changi Airport had a total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023.