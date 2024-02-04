Mutual 30-day visa-free scheme fuels further interest in Singapore-China travel

SINGAPORE – Tour agencies, travel booking websites and airlines are seeing rising interest in travel between Singapore and China, after it was announced on Jan 25 that both countries will start their mutual 30-day visa-free arrangement on Feb 9.

The agreement will allow citizens of Singapore and China to enter each other’s country without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.

This comes just months after China reinstated a 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporeans, following a suspension of more than three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move in July 2023 had led to a rise in demand for travel packages to China, some travel agencies told The Straits Times. The upcoming mutual visa-free scheme has fuelled further interest, they added.

Mr Sherwin Seow, marketing director at ASA Travel, noted an increase of more than 200 per cent in China tour sign-ups between April 2023 – when China began accepting foreign tourists – and January 2024.

After the announcement of the mutual visa-free agreement, his agency received 30 per cent more inquiries for trips to China within days.

EU Holidays director Ong Han Jie said his agency has been receiving more inquiries from its Chinese counterparts on tour and transport arrangements in Singapore for travellers from China. Since the Jan 25 announcement, it has received up to three inquiries daily, compared with one every four or five days before that, he added.

Most of its China tours last seven or eight days, and there are no plans to organise trips beyond 15 days, according to Mr Ong.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel, said bookings have doubled quarter on quarter since April 2023.

The agency saw a 15 per cent increase in weekly bookings throughout January 2024, he added. Most of its China package tours are shorter than 15 days.

With the new 30-day visa-free arrangement, Mr Wong said the agency may offer more thematic holidays, such as its slow-travel series for older travellers, which span 14 to 21 days.

Nam Ho Travel saw an increase of 50 per cent in the number of Singaporeans joining China tour packages between July and December 2023, compared with the same period in 2019.

The agencies noted that the new visa-free scheme may encourage more Chinese travellers to visit Singapore, more so than the other way around.

Right now, Chinese ordinary passport holders have to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, while Singaporeans can visit China for up to 15 days without a visa.

While tourist arrivals from China have not bounced back to numbers chalked up before the pandemic, the Singapore Tourism Board is bullish about the rebound.

Pre-pandemic, China was Singapore’s top source of tourists, hitting a peak of 3.6 million arrivals in 2019. In 2023, China accounted for 1.4 million visitors.

Airlines such as low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia also told ST they saw greater interest in their routes to and from China after the mutual visa-free scheme was announced.

Jetstar Asia said it may consider increasing flight frequency and exploring new direct routes to help meet customers’ needs.

SIA Group, which includes Singapore Airlines (SIA) and budget carrier Scoot, said it continues to see strong demand for services to and from China, but it was unable to disclose specific figures, citing commercial sensitivities.

Booking sites have also reported a surge in site traffic since the Jan 25 announcement.

A Klook spokesperson said the online travel platform saw a 40 per cent increase in page visits from users in China searching for Singapore activities that day, compared with Jan 24, while page visits from users in Singapore looking for activities in China rose 16 per cent.

Data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed that there were nearly four million passengers travelling between Singapore and China in 2023, which was 54.2 per cent of the 7.3 million in 2019.

China was Changi Airport’s second-biggest market by passenger traffic in 2019. In 2023, it came in sixth.

Seat capacity on flights between the two countries has rebounded to 99 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, according to figures from aviation data consultancy OAG.

In January 2024, the top five Chinese cities by seat capacity for passengers travelling between China and Singapore are Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Xiamen and Hangzhou, based on OAG data.