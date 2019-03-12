Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 12.

HIV data leak: Ler Teck Siang last spoke to Mikhy Farrera-Brochez in October 2018, pair still legally married in America

The pair at the centre of Singapore's HIV Registry leak have not spoken to each other since October last year.

READ MORE HERE

Diplomacy with North Korea very much alive, says US special envoy Biegun

But North Korea has not yet committed to full denuclearisation, and the US will not accept partial denuclearisation, he said.

READ MORE HERE

B-737 Max 8 airliner under scrutiny as several airlines ground fleet; recovered black boxes hold clues to crash

Several countries have grounded their fleets of Boeing’s latest 737 model, in the wake of Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash, while the plane-maker’s stock plunged almost 12 per cent in early trading – its biggest drop since September 2001.

READ MORE HERE

10 takeaways from Trump's 2020 budget

In short, Mr Trump wants more spending on the military and veterans and less spending on education, housing, welfare, transportation and science.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Theresa May wins Brexit assurances from EU on eve of crucial vote

The changes address the most contentious part of the divorce deal she agreed in November - the insurance policy aimed at avoiding controls on the sensitive border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

READ MORE HERE

Man allegedly murdered in Sungei Kadut Loop, one other injured; suspect to be charged

The suspect is believed to be a work permit holder who is the victims’ employee at furniture store Ji Ji, which operates at the International Furniture Centre building.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans hurt in New Zealand road accident; van catches fire in crash with SUV

Eight were injured and two of the victims are in critical condition.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Contractors Association calls for immediate safety timeout after four worksite-related deaths

The association, which has more than 2,800 members, urged companies to also take the opportunity to review all aspects of safety and risk assessment at all their worksites.

READ MORE HERE

High Court dismisses Wirecard's application to limit police investigation

State prosecutors said Wirecard's applications sought to nullify the police's orders and to compel it to disclose the investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari

Zidane, who won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with the club, signed a three-year deal.

READ MORE HERE