Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 12.
HIV data leak: Ler Teck Siang last spoke to Mikhy Farrera-Brochez in October 2018, pair still legally married in America
The pair at the centre of Singapore's HIV Registry leak have not spoken to each other since October last year.
Diplomacy with North Korea very much alive, says US special envoy Biegun
But North Korea has not yet committed to full denuclearisation, and the US will not accept partial denuclearisation, he said.
B-737 Max 8 airliner under scrutiny as several airlines ground fleet; recovered black boxes hold clues to crash
Several countries have grounded their fleets of Boeing’s latest 737 model, in the wake of Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash, while the plane-maker’s stock plunged almost 12 per cent in early trading – its biggest drop since September 2001.
10 takeaways from Trump's 2020 budget
In short, Mr Trump wants more spending on the military and veterans and less spending on education, housing, welfare, transportation and science.
British PM Theresa May wins Brexit assurances from EU on eve of crucial vote
The changes address the most contentious part of the divorce deal she agreed in November - the insurance policy aimed at avoiding controls on the sensitive border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
Man allegedly murdered in Sungei Kadut Loop, one other injured; suspect to be charged
The suspect is believed to be a work permit holder who is the victims’ employee at furniture store Ji Ji, which operates at the International Furniture Centre building.
Singaporeans hurt in New Zealand road accident; van catches fire in crash with SUV
Eight were injured and two of the victims are in critical condition.
Singapore Contractors Association calls for immediate safety timeout after four worksite-related deaths
The association, which has more than 2,800 members, urged companies to also take the opportunity to review all aspects of safety and risk assessment at all their worksites.
High Court dismisses Wirecard's application to limit police investigation
State prosecutors said Wirecard's applications sought to nullify the police's orders and to compel it to disclose the investigations.
Football: Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari
Zidane, who won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with the club, signed a three-year deal.