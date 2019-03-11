Singaporeans hurt in New Zealand road accident; van caught fire in crash with SUV

Several Singaporeans were involved in an accident in New Zealand's South Island on Sunday (March 10).

A group of six, which included the Singaporeans, was travelling on the Te Anau - Mossburn Highway in Southland region when the accident occurred.

Two vehicles were involved - a silver Hyundai Imax van that the Singaporeans were in and an orange Holden Trax sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Pictures of the accident scene show the van on fire.

New Zealand police told The Straits Times that a crash was reported on Sunday, involving two cars at about 2.45pm local time (9.45am Singapore time).

"There were six passengers in the Hyundai and two in the Holden, and all were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from critical to moderate. Six patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital and two to Invercargill Hospital," said the spokesman in response to ST queries on Monday.

Three were discharged from Dunedin Hospital on Monday.

Two people, who were earlier said to be seriously injured, are now in critical condition, the spokesman said in an update at 4.10pm Singapore time on Monday.

No one has been arrested in relation to the crash and the police continue to make enquiries, said the spokesman.

ST understands that the Singapore High Commission in Wellington is aware of the accident and is rendering consular assistance to the Singaporeans involved.

The Southland Times reported that emergency services were still at the scene two hours after the crash.

No one was trapped in the van, which had been on fire, but a woman was trapped in the second vehicle and firefighters had to use cutting gear to get her out, a fire service spokesman told The Southland Times.

A Malaysian man, who declined to be named, had been about 10 cars behind the vehicles involved in the accident.

He got out of his car and went forward with his first aid kit to see if he could help, he told ST on Monday.

Two men appeared to be conscious, while three women and another man seemed quite injured, he said.

The pharmacist, who is in his 20s and is based in Queenstown, said that the accident victims were complaining of chest pains, and one of the women had facial injuries.

"Emergency services arrived in about 20 minutes, including ambulances, fire engines and helicopters. Some of the victims were airlifted to hospitals," he said.

There were also doctors on the highway who left their vehicles to help the injured before the paramedics arrived, he added.

He said he also helped with translating of some of the medical jargon used by the paramedics to Mandarin, for the Singaporean victims.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Twitter account for the Otago/Southland region said at 3.05pm local time on Sunday that it had received reports of a "serious crash" blocking the highway between Block Road and Christie Road.

A later update said that following the crash, power lines had fallen and the road between Centre Hill Road and Christie Road had been closed.

The road was reopened on Monday morning, with a 30km/h speed restriction in place, said the latest tweet.

New Zealand police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen either vehicle in the Te Anau/Mossburn area prior to the crash.