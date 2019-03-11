Man allegedly murdered at Sungei Kadut Loop, one other injured; suspect to be charged

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man was found dead at a building along Sungei Kadut Loop on Monday (March 11).

The police said they received a call for assistance at 12.57pm, and found the man lying motionless inside the building when they arrived. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said the police in a statement on Monday.

A 29-year-old man was found with injuries and was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the victims and suspect knew one another.

The case has been classified as murder, said the police. A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident.