Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 2.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns protesters who stormed city legislature
"This is something that we should seriously condemn because nothing is more important than the rule of law in Hong Kong," said Mrs Lam.
Panel set to propose drone registration, tougher penalties
It aims to give recommendations to the Government sooner than planned, after recent incidents.
Disclosing HIV status not enough; sexual partners must be told of infection risks: High Court
The court dismissed an appeal by an HIV-positive Singaporean convicted of not informing a victim.
Media blackout of Hong Kong protests in China
TV screens go black when foreign news outlets flash images of the demonstrations, while many foreign media have also found their websites blocked.
Suspicion, anger among Pasir Gudang residents as cause for schoolchildren falling ill still unknown
Some people felt that affected residents were being kept in the dark by the authorities.
Servicemen and their families recognised at ceremonies, parade marking SAF Day
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that national servicemen and their family members who support the SAF give strength to the nation through the SAF.
More than 85,000 e-scooters registered with LTA as new rules kick in
Personal mobility device owners can still register with the LTA if their devices meet the criteria.
Expect dry, warm weather next week
This week, thundery showers for short durations are expected in the late morning and afternoon on three to five days.
Woman jailed after assaulting ex-girlfriend and wrongfully confining her in flat for 9 days
The woman also forced her former girlfriend to strip, took a photograph of her and threatened her with it.
Weaving magic from reality: Some songs in Disney musical Aladdin written in dark times
Other songs were mired in controversy, said prolific composer Alan Menken.