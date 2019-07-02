Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 2.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns protesters who stormed city legislature



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



"This is something that we should seriously condemn because nothing is more important than the rule of law in Hong Kong," said Mrs Lam.

READ MORE HERE

Panel set to propose drone registration, tougher penalties



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



It aims to give recommendations to the Government sooner than planned, after recent incidents.

READ MORE HERE

Disclosing HIV status not enough; sexual partners must be told of infection risks: High Court



PHOTO: REUTERS



The court dismissed an appeal by an HIV-positive Singaporean convicted of not informing a victim.

READ MORE HERE

Media blackout of Hong Kong protests in China



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



TV screens go black when foreign news outlets flash images of the demonstrations, while many foreign media have also found their websites blocked.

READ MORE HERE

Suspicion, anger among Pasir Gudang residents as cause for schoolchildren falling ill still unknown



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Some people felt that affected residents were being kept in the dark by the authorities.

READ MORE HERE

Servicemen and their families recognised at ceremonies, parade marking SAF Day



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that national servicemen and their family members who support the SAF give strength to the nation through the SAF.

READ MORE HERE

More than 85,000 e-scooters registered with LTA as new rules kick in



PHOTO: ST FILE



Personal mobility device owners can still register with the LTA if their devices meet the criteria.

READ MORE HERE

Expect dry, warm weather next week



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



This week, thundery showers for short durations are expected in the late morning and afternoon on three to five days.

READ MORE HERE

Woman jailed after assaulting ex-girlfriend and wrongfully confining her in flat for 9 days

The woman also forced her former girlfriend to strip, took a photograph of her and threatened her with it.

READ MORE HERE

Weaving magic from reality: Some songs in Disney musical Aladdin written in dark times



PHOTO: JAMES GREEN



Other songs were mired in controversy, said prolific composer Alan Menken.

READ MORE HERE