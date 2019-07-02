Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns protesters who stormed city legislature

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's chief executive condemned protesters who occupied and ransacked the city's legislative chamber on Monday (July 1) in an escalation of demonstrations against the China-appointed government, prompting police to fire tear gas to clear the area.

Speaking to reporters at 4am local time on Tuesday (July 2), Chief Executive Carrie Lam criticised the "use of extreme violence and vandalism by protesters who stormed into the Legislative Council building. This is something that we should seriously condemn because nothing is more important than the rule of law in Hong Kong".

Demonstrators flooded into the Legislative Council after riot police suddenly retreated just before 9pm local time on Monday (July 1).

Protesters - many wearing hard hats, face masks and black shirts - moved into the building, pulling down portraits, spray-painting slogans and draping a Union Jack-emblazoned colonial flag across the legislative president's desk.

After midnight, riot police fired tear gas in a bid to remove scores of protesters that camped outside the legislative chamber, along with a host of journalists. Within the hour, television images showed police removing gas masks, dismantling makeshift roadblocks and reclaiming the legislature after protesters vacated.

The defacement of the only democratically elected legislature under Beijing control came on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule. After an annual flag-raising ceremony that also marked the start of her third year in office, Mrs Lam promised to win back the public's trust by governing in a more inclusive way.

Mrs Lam's government sparked the worst political crisis since the 1997 handover because of her decision to push legislation that would for the first time allow extraditions to China, a move that alarmed both locals and multinational companies. The clashes have embarrassed the central government in Beijing, which continues to back Lam's administration.

At her early morning news conference, Mrs Lam denied that her government hasn't responded to the people's demands, pointing to a mid-June announcement that the extradition bill would be suspended. But some protesters have vowed to fight until she withdraws the bill completely and resigns.

"This is simply very unfortunate situation that we cannot find a way to make the government respond," Mr Fernando Cheung, vice-chairman of the pro-democracy Labour Party, told reporters while protesters wrecked the chambers. He described the police's decision to withdraw as a trap to discredit the opposition, saying "this is exactly what the government wants."

Even as chaos unfolded, one of the largest crowds ever - between 190,000 and 550,000 people - marched largely without incident in the annual July 1 protest. While opposition lawmakers joined the government in condemning the attack on the legislative chamber, they blamed authorities for ignoring their demands despite several peaceful demonstrations in recent weeks.

Mrs Lam declined a request for an emergency meeting with pro-democracy legislators, according to the Civil Human Rights Front and democratic lawmakers. The chief executive asked lawmakers to help persuade protesters to leave the legislature, RTHK reported, citing Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan.

Similar pleas earlier in the day failed to stop protesters from smashing their way through glass entryways surrounding the legislative complex. Crowds gathered around the building throughout the day, as police repeatedly fell back without attempting to clear the streets.

The day began under a cloud of violence, as riot police used pepper spray and batons to push back protesters ahead of Mrs Lam's remarks at an annual flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the handover. The demonstrators were attempting to disrupt the event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai.

"What happened in recent months has caused dilemmas and divides between the government and citizens," Mrs Lam said earlier Monday. "It has made me understand that as a politician, I must remind myself I have to accurately get the pulse of the society. I have learned that even with good intentions, I have to be open and inclusive."

Police previously unleashed tear gas and rubber bullets after a group of protesters, some throwing bricks and other projectiles, unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Legislative Council on June 12. Since then, the demonstrators have demanded that the government drop prosecution against arrested protesters and rescind its characterisation of the earlier incident as a "riot situation".

Apart from the protesters who stormed the legislature, thousands of people on Monday marched peacefully in the afternoon from centrally located Victoria Park through the city's financial core in opposition to Mrs Lam's administration.

Ms Pauline Wong, 49, marched from the park with her husband. Like thousands of others, they were undeterred by events at the legislature.

"It is obvious there are two streams of protesters," she said before the protesters breached the chamber. "One is trying to put things in action, but we will remain peaceful."

"It's a long-term thing," Mr Felix Tam, 40, who works in sales, said Monday after joining the peaceful march with his wife and six-year-old son. "If we give in today, the government will not listen to Hong Kong people in the future."