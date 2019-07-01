Expect dry, warm weather next week

SINGAPORE - Rain showers are expected to ease in Singaporenext week and dry and warm weather is forecast to take its place, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (July 1).

The monsoon rain band is expected to shift further north from the equator, and the weather in the region is expected to transition to drier conditions in the next few weeks.

This week, thundery showers for short durations are expected in the late morning and afternoon on three to five days.

The daily temperature on most days in the coming fortnight is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C, and the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 35 deg C on some days.

On some nights, minimum night-time temperatures of around 28 deg C can be expected, especially when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast and bring in warm and humid air from the sea.

Singapore recorded a relative wet month in June due to the presence of the monsoon rain band over the equatorial region.

Thundery showers fell over the island mostly between the late morning and afternoon on more than three-quarters of the month.

There was well above-average rainfall across the island in the first two weeks of June.

On June 3, the widespread thundery showers that fell in the late morning and early afternoon recorded a rainfall total of 102.8mm in Bukit Merah.

The highest daily total rainfall for the month was 137.7mm on June 21 in Changi, when localised moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over the eastern part of Singapore.

The wet weather in June also brought slightly cooler days to Singapore compared to May.

"The mean daily maximum temperature of 31.3 deg C in June 2019 was 0.7 deg C below the long term mean for June," MSS said.