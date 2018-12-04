Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 4

Singaporeans living in Paris lament impact of violent protests on small businesses



Scenes of the riots on Boulevard Haussmann, a street close to the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris on Dec 1, 2018. PHOTO: MASHIZAN MASJUM



"If you're angry at the government, you might destroy public property. But why would you destroy shops owned by small businesses?" said Mr Mashizan Masjum - a Singaporean shoe designer based in Paris.

Transnational vice syndicate smashed, 201 people arrested in Singapore and China



201 people were arrested in a joint operation against a transnational vice syndicate conducted between Oct 22 and Nov 23 this year. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Preliminary investigations revealed that the vice syndicate in China was operating a website which advertised the sexual services of Chinese women in Singapore.

Elderly wheelchair users to get highly subsidised ramps under HDB's Ease programme



The Housing Board will offer two types of ramps, portable or customised ones, from Dec 5, 2018 onwards. For flats where the ramps cannot be installed, a mechanical wheelchair lifter is also available. PHOTOS: GOV.SG



From Wednesday, the HDB will offer two types of ramps - portable or customised ones - under its Enhancement for Active Seniors programme.

Judge orders condo owner to restore balcony's design



The owner of a condo unit in The Acardia widened the entrance from her living room to her balcony by removing the wall columns and installing sliding doors. The management corporation said it did not give her permission to do so. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The High Court has ordered a condo unit owner to reinstate the original design of the balcony area after ruling that her renovations had breached relevant rules and affected the overall aesthetics of the building's facade.

Body of former US President George H.W. Bush arrives in Washington



The casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives to lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda during services on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on Dec 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 41st president's flag-draped casket was unloaded from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, and honoured with a 21-gun salute and the solemn notes of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."

Bicentennial logo launched, design reflects 700 years of history

The logo comprises seven red poly-shapes, each representing one century.

Jho Low to be charged in absentia on Tuesday over 1MDB scandal



Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is wanted in Malaysia in connection with the 1MDB scandal. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is expected to be charged in absentia at the Sessions Courts at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex on Tuesday.

Of rituals and religion: Asian Civilisations Museum's latest Asian artefacts



(Above) A 16th-century ivory sculpture of the Virgin and Child on display in the Christian Art gallery has jewellery and robes resembling those worn by Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ASIAN CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM, DESMOND FOO



When Asian Civilisations Museum curator Theresa McCullough found a 19th-century wooden shield in storage, she was surprised to discover that its handle was in the shape of a human figure.

Bowling: Singapore qualify for World Men Championships team semis, assured of at least a historic bronze



(Clockwise from top left) Singapore's men's bowling team of Darren Ong, Jaris Goh, Keith Saw, Basil Ng, Joel Tan and Jonovan Neo will win a historic medal at the CGSE. Million Tinkle World Men Championships after finishing fourth out of 46 teams to qualify for the semi-finals in Hong Kong. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOWLING



The national men's team will pick up a historic medal at the World Bowling Men's Championships on Tuesday, after qualifying for the semi-finals, which assures them of at least a bronze.

Football: Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance



Real Madrid's Luka Modric holds his trophy 'Ballon d'Or' (Golden ball), during the ceremony rewarding the best European footballer of the year in Paris, France, on Dec 3, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's decade-long hold on the prestigious award.

