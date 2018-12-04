Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 4

Singaporeans living in Paris lament impact of violent protests on small businesses
"If you're angry at the government, you might destroy public property. But why would you destroy shops owned by small businesses?" said Mr Mashizan Masjum - a Singaporean shoe designer based in Paris.
Transnational vice syndicate smashed, 201 people arrested in Singapore and China
Preliminary investigations revealed that the vice syndicate in China was operating a website which advertised the sexual services of Chinese women in Singapore.
Elderly wheelchair users to get highly subsidised ramps under HDB's Ease programme
From Wednesday, the HDB will offer two types of ramps - portable or customised ones - under its Enhancement for Active Seniors programme.
Judge orders condo owner to restore balcony's design
The High Court has ordered a condo unit owner to reinstate the original design of the balcony area after ruling that her renovations had breached relevant rules and affected the overall aesthetics of the building's facade.
Body of former US President George H.W. Bush arrives in Washington
The 41st president's flag-draped casket was unloaded from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, and honoured with a 21-gun salute and the solemn notes of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."
Bicentennial logo launched, design reflects 700 years of history
The logo comprises seven red poly-shapes, each representing one century.
Jho Low to be charged in absentia on Tuesday over 1MDB scandal
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is expected to be charged in absentia at the Sessions Courts at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex on Tuesday.
Of rituals and religion: Asian Civilisations Museum's latest Asian artefacts
When Asian Civilisations Museum curator Theresa McCullough found a 19th-century wooden shield in storage, she was surprised to discover that its handle was in the shape of a human figure.
Bowling: Singapore qualify for World Men Championships team semis, assured of at least a historic bronze
The national men's team will pick up a historic medal at the World Bowling Men's Championships on Tuesday, after qualifying for the semi-finals, which assures them of at least a bronze.
Football: Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance
Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's decade-long hold on the prestigious award.