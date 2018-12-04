Jho Low to be charged in absentia on Tuesday over 1MDB scandal

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is expected to be charged in absentia at the Sessions Courts at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex on Tuesday (Dec 4).

Four others are also expected to be charged without their presence.

It is learnt that they would be facing charges relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The five will be charged in separate courts.

Low is currently wanted in Malaysia over investigations into 1MDB.

Malaysia has applied for a Red Notice to seek assistance from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, China and Hong Kong via Interpol, and Taiwan via diplomatic channels to arrest Low.

Former Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, as well as Low, were indicted by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Nov 1 for conspiring to launder money and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to 1MDB.

It was reported that Malaysian police had filed criminal charges against Low and his father over money allegedly stolen from 1MDB.